Gabrielle Union Options & # 39; All Boys Aren’t Blue & # 39; Memoir for the development of TV series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union's I Have Have Another Productions has opted for the television rights to George M. Johnson's best-selling memoirs All children are not blue to develop as a series with Sony Pictures TV, where I will have another one is under a first glance agreement.

In his book, published April 28 by Macmillan, the LGBTQ + journalist and activist Johnson explores his childhood and adolescence in Plainfield, NJ, as well as his college years attending an HBCU in Virginia. From memories of thugs gnawing at him at age five, to his love affair with his grandmother he affectionately called "Nanny," to his first sexual experience, memories of young adults show the life of growing up in duality. of being black and weird. The stories struggle with triumph and tragedy and cover heavy themes such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, fraternity, family, structural marginalization, consent and joy for blacks.

The title of the memory is a play about gender revelations and the heteronormative association of blue for boys and pink for girls. It's also a nod to Johnson's father, who was a cop and grew up in a "blue" home, the beliefs surrounding rarity and blackness were not necessarily in line with each other. Blue also means a nod to the Oscar-winning film Moonlight who was extremely influential in Johnson's personal life. He wanted to recognize the beauty of black children who looked blue in the moonlight.

"I wrote these memoirs and shared these stories because of the importance and the need to focus black stories from a black perspective," says Johnson. "I didn't have stories like these as I grew up and honestly I don't have many now, so I knew I had to do my part to make sure the next generation of queer black kids had something they could relate to and connect with." There are days that I watch television and movies and I still don't see myself represented. So my ultimate goal was to provide the story I didn't have but always needed and to be the recipient so that many can feel seen and heard.

Working on this adaptation together with LGBTQ + ally and activist Gabrielle Union and her production company is very exciting for me, Johnson continued. "She is a person who is not only a champion in the fight to support underserved communities of color, but the work she is doing as a storyteller and producer is raising every voice that has not had a chance to be heard."

The theme is personal to Union, who is the father of a strange daughter he identifies.

"Queer black existence has been here forever, but that experience has rarely been demonstrated in literature or film and television," Union said. "Being the father of a strange identified daughter has given me the platform to make sure these stories are told in a truthful and authentic way, and George's memoir gives you the blueprint for that and more. What I love about this book is It not only offers a space for queer children of color to be seen and heard, but it also offers those who see themselves outside of that point of view to be accountable and help them better understand what it takes to really have acceptance. with someone who considers himself another. "

Union's I Have Have Another is currently in development on several series set on HBO Max, Apple and Quibi, among others. Union recently finished production on season 2 of the hit Spectrum series. The best of LA

The book deal was made by The Gotham Group. Johnson is represented by Eric Smith on P.S. Literary and attorney Anita Surendran of Granderson Des Rochers, LLP. Union is represented by CAA, Atlas Artists and attorney Patti Felker.