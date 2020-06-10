Fully canceled rescheduled dates amid uncertainty over COVID-19 crisis

AEG CEO Dan Beckerman reportedly sent a note to employees stating that live events with fans are unlikely to occur soon and will not resume until sometime in 2021.

Up News Info –

Coachella is not happening at all in 2020, according to a note to employees of AEG CEO Dan Beckerman.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which was scheduled for two weekends in April 2020, was previously postponed until October and will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

However, as events continued to be canceled or delayed, the delivery of the 2020 annual meeting was completely suspended, and Beckerman revealed: "It is now clear that live events with fans will not resume for many months and probably not until sometime in 2021. "

Along with the note, obtained by Billboard, the editors noted that "rescheduled events are also unlikely to take place this year … Goldenvoice officials are still trying to determine if the two-weekend, 125,000-person-per-day festival will have a cap-return of capacity in April 2021 or a higher and higher return in October 2021. "

The report also noted that "about 40 percent" of ticket buyers requested refunds for this year's festival.

"AEG officials believe they could probably hold the festival in April at 60 percent capacity, but they are delaying the final rescheduling decision until there is more clarity on the overall trajectory of the pandemic," they added.

Travis Scott (II), Frank Ocean and Rage against the machine it had been used to lead the event.