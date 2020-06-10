Friends creator Marta Kauffman deeply regrets the lack of diversity in iconic comedies

friends creator Marta Kauffman got excited during a recent ATX TV … from the sofa panel with female showrunners when she received a question about what she wished she had known when her television career began. Kauffman admitted that he wishes he had known what he knows now because he would have made "very different decisions."

"I mean we always encourage diversity people in our company, but I didn't do enough and now all I can think about is what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my program in a new way?" And that's something I not only wish I knew when I started doing shows, but I wish I knew it all last year, "said Kauffman, who is also the showrunner for Grace and Frankie.

Despite being one of the most iconic comedies in television history, friends It has come under fire for its all-white main cast and lack of diversity in the series overall. In January David Schwimmer said The Guardian who was "very aware of the lack of diversity,quot; in friendsand he "campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color."

"One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian-American woman, and then I dated African-American women," Schwimmer said, referring to actresses Lauren Tom and Aisha Tyler.

Schwimmer said it was a "very conscious impulse,quot; on his part. He also noted that friends He was "groundbreaking in his time,quot; because he casually handled the issues of sex, protected sex, gay marriage, and relationships. He also said that today's fans need to look at the show in context and see it from a point of view of what the show was trying to do at the time.

As for Kauffman and the ATX panel, fellow panelist and Vampire Diaries Showrunner Julie Plec said the classic TV shows people turn to for comfort Gossip Girl, Dawson’s Creek, Gilmore Girls, and Vampire Diaries – are predominantly full of members of the white cast. She says being part of that group is a "difficult pill,quot; for her to swallow.

A Black Lady Sketch Show Creator Robin Thede responded to Marta Kauffman's comments, explaining that Kauffman and other producers of television shows are part of systemic racism because they are a system. Thede explained that not only is one person racist and ruins everything. Instead, it is a system that racists established to encourage, teach, and disguise racism.

"No one was supposed to know it was wrong, that was the point," Thede said. “We were supposed to look like we were screaming for no reason. We were supposed to see ourselves kneeling as an offense to the flag and not a cry to stop killing ourselves. We are supposed to make ourselves look bad, and now people know better, and when you know better, you do better, and that's all people ask for. "



