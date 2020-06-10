Former nurse who fought to bring a surgical uniform lawsuit against Allina, alleges violations of the Whistleblower Law – Up News Info

Cliff Willmeng, a former United Hospital nurse, filed a lawsuit against Allina alleging violations of the Minnesota Whistleblower Law.

In May, Willmeng was concerned about keeping his patients and family members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, nurses in the emergency room had started wearing surgical uniforms, which were normally reserved for physicians and physician assistants. These scrubs were left in the hospital for professional cleaning, unlike normal personal scrubs that nurses generally used.

Willmeng said he started using surgical scrubs because he was concerned about taking his personal scrubs home and potentially exposing his family to COVID-19.

However, he was violating Allina's "dress code,quot;, risking termination.

He spoke to Up News Info several times about nurses and their fight to increase safety in the workplace. Willmeng also filed three OSHA complaints. But after he filed his first, he said he was brought into a formal disciplinary process.

He was then fired on May 8.

Willmeng alleges that Allina violated state whistleblower and workplace safety laws, which prohibit employers from firing or discriminating against employees who report violations of the law. He also says he was discriminated against for asserting his rights under state occupational health and safety laws and for speaking on behalf of other employees.

He is seeking compensation and damages, including reinstatement to his job at the United Hospital Emergency Department.

"There is no excuse for Allina's treatment of me and my coworkers as we try to protect our patients, our families and the health of the St. Paul community," said Willmeng. "Instead of working with us, Allina focused on whether wearing medical uniforms violated the‘ dress code. "

