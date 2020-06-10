Former federal judge says lobbying to dismiss Flynn's case is abuse of power – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – A former federal judge appointed to review the Justice Department motion to dismiss criminal charges against former President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn said there was evidence of "serious abuse,quot; of the prosecution power and that the request should be denied.

Former federal district judge John Gleeson said in a filing on Wednesday that the government "has engaged in very irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president." He urged the judge handling the case to deny the motion and argued that Flynn had committed perjury.

Gleeson was appointed by the US District Judge. USA Emmet Sullivan in a special role to evaluate the case, but he will ultimately be up to Sullivan and potentially an appeals court if he accepts the Justice Department motion to drop the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty, as part of Russia's investigation into special counsel Robert Mueller, to lying to the FBI about talks with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential transition period.

In January, Flynn filed court documents to withdraw his guilty plea, saying that federal prosecutors had acted in "bad faith,quot; and had broken his part of the deal when they sought prison time for him.

Prosecutors initially said Flynn had the right to avoid prison time because he had cooperated extensively with the government, but the relationship with retired army lieutenant general became increasingly controversial in the months before withdrawing his statement, particularly after of hiring a new group of attorneys. who raised allegations of misconduct against the government.

But the Justice Department filed a motion last month to dismiss the case, saying the FBI did not have sufficient grounds to question Flynn in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were not material to the broader counterintelligence investigation. on the ties between Russia and the Trump Campaign.

Authorities have said they tried to dismiss the case in the interests of justice, on the recommendation of a US attorney who had been appointed by Attorney General William Barr to review the conduct of the Flynn investigation.

Gleeson criticized the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case, saying that the prosecutors' arguments were "riddled,quot; with legal errors.

"The government's alleged motives for requesting the dismissal are conclusively refuted by its own briefs previously filed in this same proceeding," Gleeson wrote. "They contradict and ignore the previous orders of this Court, which constitute the law of the case. They are riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact. And they deviate from positions that the Government has taken in other cases. "

Sullivan also asked Gleeson to explore whether he should keep Flynn in "criminal contempt for perjury."

As part of his statement, Flynn had to admit in court, under oath, that he lied to the FBI and violated federal law. It is a crime to lie under oath in court.

In the filing, Gleeson said it was clear that Flynn had committed perjury and should be punished, but that it should be a factor considered in his sentence, rather than additional charges brought against him.

"This approach, rather than a separate indictment for perjury or contempt, aligns with the Court's intention to deal with this case, and this Defendant, in the same way that it would with any other," Gleeson wrote.

Gleeson was a federal judge in New York for more than two decades. Before becoming a judge, he had been a federal prosecutor and handled numerous high-profile cases, including the case against the late head of the Gambino crime family, John Gotti. He has been in private practice since 2016.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments on Friday about Sullivan's refusal to immediately dismiss the case. Flynn's attorneys have asked the Court of Appeals that the D.C. Circuit step in and force Sullivan to end the case. They have also accused the judge of being biased, arguing that he exceeded his authority when he did not immediately grant the Justice Department's request to dismiss the case.

Sullivan has separately scheduled the arguments for the dismissal motion for July 16.