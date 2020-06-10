Ford Recalls 2.5 Million Cars, SUVs, Vans Over Defective Door Latches, Fluid Leaks – Up News Info San Francisco

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the US. USA, Canada and other places due to door lock problem and brake fluid leak.

The door latch removal covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs, and trucks in the US. USA Latches can fail and cause doors to open while vehicles are in motion. It is the third retreat for the same problem.

Ford is also recalling nearly 344,000 F-150 trucks in the US. USA To repair a fluid leak from the brake master cylinder. The company says the problem has caused seven low-speed accidents with two injuries.

Ford has had persistent quality issues with latches, some car transmissions, and other issues that have hurt its results.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.