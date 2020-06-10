For George Floyd, a complicated life and a notorious death – Up News Info

HOUSTON (AP) – Years before a viewer's video of George Floyd's last moments turned his name into a global cry for justice, Floyd trained a camera himself.

"I just want to talk to all of you very quickly," Floyd says in a video, addressing the youth in his neighborhood who admired him. Its 6 foot 7 inch frame fills the image.

"I have my shortcomings and my shortcomings and I am not better than anyone," he says. "But, man, the shootings that are happening, I don't care what neighborhood you are from, where you are, man." I love you and God loves you. Lower your weapons.

At the time, Floyd was respected as a man who spoke from a harsh but not extraordinary experience. He had nothing remotely like the stature he had gained in death, embraced as a universal symbol of the need for police overhaul and held up as a heroic common man.

But the reality of his 46 years on Earth, including the sharp edges and setbacks that Floyd himself recognized, was much more complete and more complicated.

Once a star athlete with dreams of becoming a professional and talented enough to win a partial scholarship, Floyd returned home only to bounce between jobs before serving nearly five years in prison. Intensely proud of his roots in the Houston Third District and admired as a mentor in a poverty-stricken public housing project, he decided that the only way forward was to leave him behind.

"He had made some mistakes that cost him a few years of his life," said Ronnie Lillard, a friend and rapper who acts under the name of Reconcile. "And when it came out of that, I think the Lord had a big impact on his heart."

Floyd was born in North Carolina. But his mother, a single mother, moved the family to Houston when he was 2 years old, so that she could look for work. They settled in Cuney Homes, a low maze of more than 500 apartments south of the center nicknamed "The Bricks."

The neighborhood, for decades a cornerstone of Houston's black community, has been gentrified in recent years. A historically black campus directly across the street from projects, Texas Southern University has long stood out as a launch pad for those willing to fight. But many residents struggle, with incomes of about half the city average and unemployment nearly four times higher, even before the recent economic collapse.

Yeura Hall, who grew up next to Floyd, said that even in the Third Ward, other children despised those who lived in public housing. To deflect teasing, he, Floyd, and other kids made up a song about them: "I don't want to grow up, I'm a kid from Cuney Homes." They have so many rats and roaches that I can play with. "

Larcenia Floyd poured her hopes into her son, who as a second grader wrote that he dreamed of being a judge on the US Supreme Court. USA

"She thought he would be the one to lift them out of poverty and struggle," said Travis Cains, an old friend.

Floyd was a star tight end for the soccer team at Jack Yates High School, playing for the losing side in the 1992 state championship game at the Houston Astrodome.

He was an atypical soccer player. "We used to call it 'Big Friendly,'" said Cervaanz Williams, a former teammate.

"If you told him something, his head would drop," said Maurice McGowan, his soccer coach. "He just wasn't going to play and act like he wanted to fight you."

On the basketball court, Floyd's height and strength caught the attention of George Walker, a former assistant coach at the University of Houston hired for the position of principal at what is now South Florida State College. The school was a 17-hour drive away, in a small town, but high school administrators and Floyd's mother urged him to go, Walker said.

"They wanted George to really get out of the neighborhood, do something, be something," Walker said.

At Avon Park, Florida, Floyd and a few other Houston players stood out for their size, accents, and city. They lived in the Jacaranda Hotel, a historic country house used as a bedroom, and were known as the "Jac Boys,quot;.

"He always talked to me about Houston Third Ward, how tough it was, but how much I loved it," said Robert Caldwell, a friend and fellow student who traveled frequently with the basketball team. "He said that people know how to grind, as difficult as it is, people know how to love."

After two years at Avon Park, Floyd spent a year at Texas A,amp;M University in Kingsville before returning to Houston and his mother's apartment to find construction and security work.

Larcenia Floyd, known throughout the neighborhood as Mrs. Cissy, welcomed her son's friends from childhood, offering her apartment as a refuge when their lives became stressful. When a neighbor went to prison on drug charges, Ms. Cissy took in the woman's preteen son Cal Wayne, replacing George to play his older brother for the next two and a half years.

"We stole his jerseys and put them on and ran around the house, we went out, ankle-deep because he was so big and we were small," said Wayne, now a well-known rapper who credits Floyd with encouraging him to follow the music.

George Floyd said, "He was like a superhero."

Floyd, too, dabbled in music, occasionally invited to rap with Robert Earl Davis Jr., better known as DJ Screw, whose mixtapes have since been recognized as influential in charting the Houston venue as a hotbed of hip-hop.

But then, the man known throughout Cuney as "Big Floyd,quot; began to encounter problems.

Between 1997 and 2005, Floyd was arrested multiple times on drug and robbery charges, spending months in jail. Around that time, Wayne's mother, Sheila Masters, recalled meeting Floyd on the street and learning that he was homeless.

"He is so tall he pats me on the head … and says, 'Mom, you know everything will be fine,'" Masters said.

In August 2007, Floyd was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Investigators said he and five other men broke into a woman's apartment, and Floyd shoved a pistol into her abdomen before searching for items to steal. Floyd pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to five years in prison. By the time he was paroled in January 2013, he was close to 40.

"He came home with his head to the right," said his friend Travis Cains.

At a Christian rap concert in the Third District, Floyd met Lillard and Pastor Patrick "PT,quot; Ngwolo, whose ministry was looking for ways to reach out to the residents of Cuney Homes. Floyd, who seemed to know everyone on the project, volunteered as a guide.

Floyd was soon installing a wash tub on the Cuney basketball courts for the baptism of the newly formed Resurrection Houston congregation in Ngwolo. He joined three against three basketball and barbecue tournaments, organized by the ministry. He knocked on doors with Ngwolo, presenting residents as candidates for grocery delivery or Bible study.

Another pastor, Christopher Johnson, recalled that Floyd stopped by his office while Johnson's mother was visiting. Decades had passed since Johnson's mother had taught at Floyd High School. It did not matter. He wrapped her in a bear hug.

"I don't think it was ever considered great," Johnson said. "There are a lot of big guys here, but he was a gentleman and a diplomat and I'm not putting sauce on him."

On the streets of Cuney, Floyd was increasingly accepted as an O.G. – literally "original gangster,quot;, but awarded as a title of respect by a mentor who learned from life's experience.

In Tiffany Cofield's classroom at a neighborhood charter school, some of her male students, many of whom had previously had trouble with the law, told her to speak to "Big Floyd,quot; if she wanted to understand.

Floyd listened patiently as he expressed his frustrations with student misbehavior, he said. And I would try to explain the life of a young man in the projects.

After school, Floyd often met his students outside a corner store.

"How is school going?" he would ask. "Are you being respectful? How is your mother? How is your grandmother? "

In 2014, Floyd began exploring the possibility of leaving the neighborhood.

As the father of five children from various relationships, he had to pay bills. And despite his stature in Cuney, everyday life could be difficult. More than once, Floyd ended up handcuffed when police carried out the projects and arrested large numbers of men, Cofield said.

“He would show by example:‘ Yes, officer. Not official. Very respectful. Very calm tone, ”she said.

A friend of Floyd's had already moved to the Twin Cities as part of a church discipleship program that offered men a route to self-sufficiency by changing their environment and helping them find work.

"I was looking to start again, a new beginning," said Christopher Harris, who preceded Floyd to Minneapolis. Friends gave Floyd money and clothes to ease the transition.

In Minneapolis, Floyd found work as a security guard at the Salvation Army's Harbor Light Center, the city's largest homeless shelter.

"He regularly took out a couple of coworkers … at night and made sure they got to their cars safely," said Brian Molohon, director of development for the Army office in Minnesota. "Just a big, strong guy, but with a very cute side."

Floyd left after just over a year, training to drive trucks while working as a gorilla at a club called Conga Latin Bistro.

"He danced badly to make people laugh," said the owner, Jovanni Thunstrom. "I tried to teach him how to dance because he loved Latin music, but I couldn't because he was too loud for me."

Floyd maintained his connection to Houston, regularly returning to Cuney.

When Houston hosted the Super Bowl in 2017, Floyd was back in town, throwing a church party with music and free AIDS testing. He returned again for his mother's funeral the following year. And when Cains last spoke to him a few weeks ago, Floyd was planning another trip this summer.

By then Floyd was out of a job. Earlier this spring, Thunstrom cut Floyd's job when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the club to close.

On Memorial Day night, Floyd was with two other people when convenience store employees accused him of paying for cigarettes with a counterfeit $ 20 bill, then called the police. Less than an hour later, Floyd breathed for the last time.

Those who knew him seek meaning in his death.

"I have come to believe that he was chosen," said Cofield, the teacher. "This alone could have happened to him for who he was and how much love he had for people, people had for him."

It is a small consolation, he admits. But then, in the Big Floyd neighborhood, people managed less.