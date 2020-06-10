Floyd's death reopens the wounds of David Smith's family, who died in a similar MPD arrest – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – George Floyd's death brings haunting memories for the family of another man who died during an arrest by the Minneapolis police.

David Smith died while handcuffed and held at a YMCA center in September 2010.



The Smith family settled with the city of Minneapolis with the promise that all officers would be trained in the dangers of positional asphyxiation.



Police said they were called to the YMCA to remove Smith. Video from the pen camera shows two officers turning Smith upside down after using an electric pistol on him. An officer kept one knee on his back.

Finally, David stopped responding.

"He just had no respect for his life," said Angela Smith, David's sister.

Angela says she has been reliving her brother's death in the wake of George Floyd's.

"The only thing we had left was to make sure it didn't happen to anyone else," he said.

The officers involved were not charged.

A year and a half after David's death, the Minneapolis Police Department released a training video for officers on positional asphyxiation, saying in part: "There is a direct correlation between a person's ability to breathe and position in the one your body is in. "

The City of Minneapolis paid the Smith family $ 3 million, Angela now wants to know if MPD also complied with the settlement agreement so that all officers are trained in the dangers of positional suffocation.

Chief Medaria Arradondo was asked about David's case during a press conference on police reforms on Wednesday.

"In terms of Mr. Smith's family, we will obviously see our training, we will continue to observe it," Chief Arradondo said.

Angela is hopeful that this time there will be changes.

"I feel like this time is different," Angela said. "People are not willing to wait and say it's okay that black lives don't matter because black lives do matter."



Up News Info asked the Minneapolis police if their officers received that training. A spokesperson ordered us to complete a data internship request, which we did. Up News Info is now waiting for that request to be honored.