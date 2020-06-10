Five arrests, 59 stolen vehicles recovered from looted San Leandro Dodge dealership – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – Police made five arrests and recovered 59 vehicles, mostly high-priced Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats, that were stolen during a night of looting following an outbreak of violence associated with anger at George's death Floyd.

As he watched looters loot a Nike store across the street, the owner of the San Leandro Chrysler / Dodge dealership ordered his employees to secure the building and the car lot to the best of their ability and then get to one more location. sure.

Looters broke into the dealership, smashed windows, and gained access to a safety deposit box containing the keys to the cars in the parking lot. Moments later, a video was recorded of cars roaring in the parking lot, some with drivers spinning tires, leaving skid marks.

In all, 74 new vehicles were stolen on the night of June 1. In San Leandro, dozens of stores were looted, looted and the Walmart was burned down during the night of violence.

Carlos Hidalgo of the dealership told KPIX 5 while inspecting the damage the next day that all of the vehicles had tracking devices installed within their frames.

"We have trackers on them, so we are looking at the ones out there," he said. "They are running everywhere."

San Leandro police told KPIX 5 that two of the arrests had been made in Coalinga and three in the San Francisco Bay area. It was unknown whether the fatal shooting involving an officer by California Highway Patrol agents of 23-year-old Erik Salgado, while driving one of the stolen vehicles on an Oakland street on Saturday night, was included among the arrests.

Protesters gathered at Elmhurst High School in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, demanding responses from investigators surrounding Salgado's death.

Oakland police provided a report of the investigators' findings hours later.

According to the report, just before 10:46 p.m., CHP officers reported that they were in the East Oakland area conducting a follow-up investigation into a shooting that occurred the night before on Highway 580.

"While in the East Oakland area, officers reported that they observed a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2-door, red sedan, driving recklessly," the report said. "Officers performed a license plate verification and were alerted to a lost / stolen license plate that did not match the Dodge Hellcat."

When CHP officers got out of their vehicles to stop them, the Dodge Hellcat driver began ramming CHP vehicles. Three CHP officers unloaded their firearms in the direction of the Dodge Hellcat driver, who was also occupied by a passenger.

"The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds and then succumbed to his injuries," the report reads.

No injuries were reported to CHP officers.

Salgado's pregnant girlfriend was in the car and survived in stable condition, but an activist who protested Tuesday told KPIX 5 that her unborn son did not.

“Eric and Brianna's son didn't make it. She has passed away. And so the police have murdered her unborn child, as well as Erik, "Hoku Jeffrey said with the Coalition to defend affirmative action.

There was a growing memorial for candles and flowers at the scene of the shooting on Saturday night.

Other investigations into the shooting were still ongoing.