Filming investigation ongoing on Highway 110 in Gardena – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A shooting investigation has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 110 in Gardena on Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called to report gunshots on the highway.

Both CHP and Gardena police responded to find a two-car accident on the highway near Redondo Beach Boulevard. The circumstances of the accident remain unclear. CHP has not confirmed whether there were injuries in the accident or if it was related to a shooting.

A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes were closed around 4:30 a.m. The south side remained closed at 7 a.m.