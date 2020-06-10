Filmfare Recommends: Shahid Kapoor's Best Movies

One cannot believe that he began his life as a background dancer. But it turns out to be true. Shahid Kapoor appeared down the difficult road. His acting skills, dancing talent, and on-screen charm soon made him a big star. The chocolate hero one saw in Ishq Vishk has now become a 100 million rupees hero. Shahid's outstanding performances in films like Haider, Udta Punjab or Kabir Singh have made him a favorite with critics as well as the masses. Featuring a list of some of his best films from his nearly two-decade career. We hope that these films add a little flavor to your boredom caused by this continuous blockage.

Ishq Vishk (2003)



Director: Ken Ghosh.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Treasure of Shenaz

It became an unexpected success thanks to huge word of mouth publicity and turned out to be the right launch pad for chocolate-faced hero Shahid Kapoor. It was a typical campus romance starring new faces from Shahid, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury. Shahid and Amrita have been friends since childhood and she secretly loves him. However, he regards her as a friend. He begins to woo her due to a silly gamble, but tells her the truth when he is drunk. When she scolds him, he challenges that he is going to make the hottest girl on campus fall in love with him. That is Shehnaz, who is also attracted to him. But Shahid's character realizes the difference between love and attraction and misses Amrita. He confesses his feelings for her in front of the entire assembly to win her over. Shahid's dancing skills were also shown throughout the film.

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, and Anupam Kher.

It is based on the Malayalam film Punjabi House (1998). Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor), son of the retired teacher Jaidev Prasad (Anupam Kher) owes money to several people and decides to commit suicide by throwing himself into the sea. However, it does not go as planned and Jeetu is saved by a couple of fishermen, Gundya (Paresh Rawal) and Bandya (Rajpal Yadav). Gundya owes money to a Gujarati businessman, Prabhat Singh Chauhan (Om Puri). He keeps Jeetu and Bandya with the businessman as collateral until he repays the loan. Jeetu pretends to be deaf and dumb and that leads to various fun situations. Prabhat's niece Shruti (Kareena Kapoor) is also dumb, but not deaf. She discovers her secret and asks him to help her. She is going to marry someone against her wish and Jeetu pretends to be her lover, causing the future boyfriend to break the marriage. Shruti begins to love him seriously and after several crazy moments, he is finally accepted by everyone, including Mangal (Sunil Shetty), Shruti's rather strict brother. Everyone is ready to get married, but right now, his family finds out that he is alive and demands that he marry his fiancée, who has been living at home as his widow. The film is set primarily in the rather large house owned by Om Puri, though it looked more like a movie set than a real house.

Jab we met (2007)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Geet (Kareena Kapoor), an extrovert who confesses to her own favorite, meets Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) on a train bound for Punjab and their lives change. Aditya is having suicidal thoughts when the news that her mother left her father for someone else hit him hard. Talkative Geet tells her companion her life story and is surprised that he is not listening. She misses her train for him and insists that he drop her off at her home in Bhatinda. Later, she seeks his help to escape her home as well. Her dream is to marry her boyfriend. They become close during the trip and separate as friends. Aditya completely changes as a result of their partnership and becomes a better person in the process. When he searches for her, he discovers that her boyfriend had abandoned Geet and that she had been living alone. He makes her reconcile with her family and in the end, the duo decides to get married.

Kaminey (2009)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Guddu (Shahid Kapur) and Sweety (Priyanka Chopra) are lovers and help run an NGO that raises awareness about AIDS. Sweety becomes pregnant and wants to marry him as soon as possible. His brother Bhope (Amole Gupte) does not like "outsiders,quot; and causes Guddu to be beaten. Meanwhile, Guddu's twin brother Charlie (Shahid Kapur) is a smart street thug who gets caught up in a failed drug deal. What follows is a long and complicated plot involving wrong identities, where the two brothers must unite not only to fight the mafia but also the corrupt police. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film seemed inspired by the Guy Ritchie films, peppered with lots of black humor and stylized action.

R … Rajkumar (2013)

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood

The film is a reworking of the Japanese cult classic Yojimbo (1961). Romeo Rajkumar (Shahid Kapoor) arrives in Dhartipur, a small town ruled by two drug barons named Shivraj Gurjar (Sonu Sood) and Manik Parmar (Ashish Vidyarthi). Both owe loyalty to Hong Kong-based don Ajit Taaka (Srihari). Rajkumar begins working for Shivraj. But his life changes forever when he applauds Chanda (Sonakshi Sinha), an orphan raised by Manik Parmar. Rajkumar has been sent by Taaka to clean up the operations. He befriends Shivraj's men and then challenges him to a fight to the end, which he wins. Later he also kills Takka just in case. The townspeople also turn against Parmar. Romeo is last seen walking with Chanda. It was the most violent movie of Shahid's career and he saw it in full action hero mode, beating 40 people at once. Critics criticized the film but it was declared a success.

Haider (2014)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Narendra Jha, and Irrfan Khan

The film is both a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy, Hamlet, and an adaptation of Basharat Peer's memoirs, Curfewed Night, set in the Kashmir insurgency coup. Haider (Shahid Kapoor), returns from Aligarh Muslim University to seek answers about the disappearance of his father Hilaal (Narendra Jha). He begins to search for his father with the help of his childhood girlfriend Arshia Lone (Shraddha Kapoor), a journalist. He is disturbed by the behavior of his mother Ghazala (Tabu), who seems to be in love with his uncle Khurram (Kay Kay Menon). Haider contacts Roohdar (Irrfan), who turns out to be part of a separatist group. Roohdar tells him how he met Hilaal in one of the detention camps, where they were both tortured. He hints that Khurram was behind both Hilaal's imprisonment and murder. Haider becomes mentally and emotionally shattered by the news. His only goal in life is to avenge his father's death. But will that give you closure, especially after Arshia's passing? Shahid Kapoor channeled the spirit of Prince Hamlet into his nuanced performance and won over critics as well as the masses.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik

Punjab has become a den of drug addiction and the film is a revelation about the fact. He points out how this culture flourishes with the help of a link between politicians and the mafia and how even the police are involved in it. It also highlights the fact that popular singers are spreading the drug culture through their songs and their lifestyle. It is not an easy movie to watch, as people are killed and abused due to their connection to drugs. Tommy (Shahid Kapoor) is a rock star who lives on cocaine, but changes shape when he learns of the damage his lifestyle has caused. Rescue a migrant from Bihari, Bauria (Alia Bhatt) from the clutches of drug traffickers. Bauria has been sexually abused by them repeatedly, but has not lost the will to survive. Diljit Dosanjh plays Sartaj, a policeman whose younger brother is a drug addict. Collect evidence against a top politician who is in business with the help of a doctor, Preet, played by Kareena Kapoor. Preet is killed by Sartaj's brother while escaping from a rehabilitation center. An enraged Sartaj takes the law into his own hands and kills local drug dealers.

Padmaavat (2018)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor

Padmaavat tells of the immortal love between the ruling Rajput Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and his second wife Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), who was a princess from Sri Lanka. They fell in love when he was recovering in Sri Lanka after being shipwrecked off the coast of the island. He marries her and takes her to Rajasthan, and they are considered the perfect couple for each other. Tales of her beauty reach the ears of Alauddin Khalji (Ranveer Singh), who is fascinated by the description and wants to see it. Ratan Singh, of course, denies this, thinking that it goes against Rajput's pride. This leads to an invasion of Chittor by Khalji. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, Ratan Singh challenges Khalji to individual combat. They both prove to be equal to each other at first, but then Ratan Singh seems to have an advantage. He is killed for treason right now. Padmavati, upon hearing the news, commits suicide by jumping on a burning pyre and other ladies who live in the fort also join her. The film was a great visual spectacle, as Bhansali outdid himself to maintain greatness. The three protagonists also gave heartfelt performances.

Kabir Singh

Director: Sandeep Vanga.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Kamini Kaushal

Kabir Singh is the official remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor repeats the role of Vijay Deverakonda as a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon who descends into alcoholism and drug abuse when his girlfriend Preeti (Kiara Advani) forcibly marries someone else. Kabir excels in everything, he is a university topper who is also a champion athlete. When a fight on the soccer field leads him to hit opposition players, he is suspended from college for some time. "I am not a rebel without a cause, sir," he yells at his dean (Adil Hussain), justifying that he lost his temper because the prestige of the university was at stake. What keeps us from noticing the flaws in the film is Shahid Kapoor's acting. He has undergone an amazing physical transformation on film, managing to look like a student at first and then like a young professional, wasting at least a decade. Her body language is also perfect. The madness, the anger of Kabir Singh is made almost palpable through the representation of Shahid. His anguish and alcoholism seem real too.