FedEx fires racist employee for mocking George Floyd's death

A FedEx employee who went viral after a video of him kneeling on a friend's neck, recreating the slow and painful death of unarmed black man George Floyd, was fired from his job.

In the video, the FedEx employee is seen kneeling on the neck of a white man in front of a wooden patio as a Black Lives Matter protest was passing in a vehicle.

Then he shouted: "He is dead because he did not comply." The man also had a & # 39; Trump 2020 & # 39; flag in the background.

"The behavior depicted in the video, involving a FedEx employee, is appalling and offensive," a FedEx statement sent to Newsweek on Tuesday read. "The employee in question was immediately removed from all FedEx job duties while completing our investigation and following all internal procedures. A diverse and inclusive workforce is at the heart of our business, and we support those who support justice and equality,quot;. FedEx did not name the employee who was suspended in its statement.