FedEx fires racist employee for mocking George Floyd's death

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

A FedEx employee who went viral after a video of him kneeling on a friend's neck, recreating the slow and painful death of unarmed black man George Floyd, was fired from his job.

In the video, the FedEx employee is seen kneeling on the neck of a white man in front of a wooden patio as a Black Lives Matter protest was passing in a vehicle.

Then he shouted: "He is dead because he did not comply." The man also had a & # 39; Trump 2020 & # 39; flag in the background.

