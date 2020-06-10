Federal Guard sister killed in Oakland tells Congress "I didn't deserve to die,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The sister of a federal security guard who was ambushed in a hail of bullets during a night of intense protests and riots in Oakland, gave an emotional testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, of Pinole, was shot dead by a gunman during protests over the police murder of George Floyd, while guarding the Ronald Dellums Federal Building. His death may have been related to the death of a Santa Cruz deputy sheriff who was killed, in a similar ambush days later in Santa Cruz, according to investigators.

Angela Underwood Jacobs appeared before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police reform following the murder of George Floyd by officers in Minneapolis and urged Congress to make changes in honor of her brother.

“Patrick was a good man who just wanted to help others and keep his community safe. He had a contagious laugh and a cheesy sense of humor, "said Underwood, a Republican and former city council member in Southern California." He struggled to help family, friends and strangers. He didn't deserve to die in a way so inhuman and horrendous. "

Underwood described a moving scene on his mother's deathbed.

"When our mother fell to the ground when she was dying, he lifted her lifeless body when his spirit was leaving to place her on his bed, because that's where he wanted to die." My question is, who will collect Patrick and carry his legacy?

While condemning police brutality, Underwood criticized recent riots in US cities. USA And he denounced calls to abolish police departments.

"Where's the outrage at a fallen officer who is also African American?"

"Police brutality of any kind must not be tolerated. However, it is totally wrong to create an excuse to discount discrimination and disparity to plunder and burn our communities to kill our law enforcement officers, "he said." It is a ridiculous solution to claim that underfunded police departments are a solution. to police brutality and discrimination. "

George Floyd's brother also testified Wednesday.

"I'm tired. I'm tired of the pain I feel now and I'm tired of the pain I feel every time another black person is killed for no reason." Philonese Floyd told lawmakers.

Her brother, George Floyd, was suffocated when his detention officer held his knee around his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The death, captured on video, sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world and calls for police reform.

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a bill on Monday that would ban bottlenecks, require anti-bias training and make it easier to sue officials for misconduct in the line of duty.