Father shoots, kills his teenage daughters, then Mesquite police say – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas () – Mesquite police are investigating what detectives have determined was a murder-suicide on Monday night with a father and his two daughters.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Bradford Place shortly before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Raymond Haydel, 63, with a gunshot wound to the head, lying on the floor inside the house.

As officers continued their search, they discovered two teens, ages 16 and 17, who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Haydel shot the two girls and then pointed the gun at himself.

The daughters' names have not yet been released.