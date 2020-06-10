"Fantastic Beasts" star Eddie Redmayne speaks out against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets – Up News Info

Eddie Redmayne, the star of J.K. Rowling Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic animals He has spoken out against the Wizarding World architect after anti-trans comments he made on Twitter on Saturday.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative and, over the years, I have been constantly trying to educate myself. This is an ongoing process, "said the actor who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Lili Elbe, a Danish transgender woman, on Focus Features." The Danish Girl.

"As someone who has worked with JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I am standing. I do not agree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and identities are not. binaries are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community, but I know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their lives peacefully. , and it's time to let them do it, "Redmayne said in a statement Up News Info received.

Related story Rachel Adedeji will leave & # 39; Hollyoaks & # 39; soap dispenser after raising questions about racial discrimination

On Saturday Rowling tweeted, sparking controversy: "If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction." If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes many people's ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth … The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feel related because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, "I hate" trans people because they think that sex is real and has had lived consequences, it is nonsense. "

Last year, Rowling was embroiled in a similar controversy for showing support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who stated that people cannot change their biological sex.

Radcliffe criticized Rowling on Tuesday with a response on the Trevor Project website, writing: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this area than Jo or I. According to the Trevor Project, the 78% of transgender people and transgender non-binary youth reported having been discriminated against due to their gender identity. It is clear that we must do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities and cause no further harm. "

GLAAD also criticized Rowling's comments saying they "deliberately distort the facts about gender identity and people who are trans."

Variety received the news of Redmayne's response to Rowling today.

Currently the production of the third Fantastic beasts The film is on hiatus in the UK due to COVID-19's global closure of feature film productions. The first two movies Fantastic beasts and where to find them and Grindelwald crimes, together they earned $ 1.47 billion at the global box office.

We have reached out to Warner Bros. for a statement about the entire Rowling controversy and how it will affect the Wizarding World franchise. We will update you when we hear from them.