Family members describe chaotic scene in Vallejo's birthday party shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) – As police in Vallejo continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday night at a birthday party for two children that left two people dead and three wounded, one of the victim's relatives spoke Wednesday and called shooters as "cowards,quot;.

Vallejo police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:49 p.m. in the normally quiet neighbor near Amelia St. and Cynthia Ave. in the northern part of town.

Upon arrival, officers discovered five gunshot wound victims, four adults and one child, ages 10 to 63.

Police said the group of shooters targeted men, women and children.

"The ones who fired are just young cowards. They shot a lot of young women and babies, "said Vallejo resident Ronald Brown, who hosted his grandson and niece's birthday party.

The Browns said they were finishing celebrating their grandson and niece's birthdays when the shooting suddenly erupted shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said more than one person got out of a vehicle and started shooting.

"When I got out, they left. I saw my sister-in-law collapse near her car, and my daughter's best friend passed away right there, "Brown said, pointing to a spot in her front yard.

Relatives told KPIX 5 that the two women who died in the shooting were Kiae Washington, 37, and Kim Smith, 63.

"I just pray that everyone else is okay and gets through it," Brown said.

Brown said his 4-year-old niece and 1-year-old grandson are unharmed, but that his 10-year-old grandson was the youngest shot. He is currently recovering at Oakland Children's Hospital.

"We had no problems with anyone. Why these guys came here and shot the party, I couldn't tell you why, "Brown said.

Police did not offer new details about the shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon, only saying their investigation was ongoing.