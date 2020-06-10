Faith Stowers speaks after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute layoffs

After Stowers' comments made headlines, brands Billie, Secret Deodorant, and Skrewball Whiskey confirmed E! News that his advertising partnerships with Schroeder had ended. Additionally, Schroeder's agency and publicist said Variety they are no longer working with her.

Last weekend, Schroeder and Doute issued public apologies to their respective Instagram accounts.

In his post, Doute wrote: "I have taken a while to really process what I have been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers. Although, my actions They weren't race-driven, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of black community law enforcement treatment, and how dangerous my actions would have been to it. "

As Schroeder wrote: "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness. I also feel sorry for anyone who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions. Take the time to listen, learn and take responsibility for my own privilege. "

In addition, Stowers also expressed that she was "glad,quot; that he "put himself in the line of fire,quot; and spoke his truth.

"Now I see that Bravo does the same thing, the same as MTV and The challenge– (by) letting go of the castmates who have also made racist remarks. Bravo is releasing women who have given them crazy ratings because they want to be on the right side of history, "she said.

This week, The challenge announced that he "broke ties,quot; with Dee Nguyen as a result of his "offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement,quot;. Dee posted an apology for her actions, writing: "The last 24 hours have made me (realize) what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues whom I have hurt directly and indirectly because of to my callous comments. Let me clarify that I am a POC who cares about BLM. "

"I believe in this movement and I am moving away from social media to focus on my well-being and mental health," he continued. "This is not goodbye, it is that I will see you again. To my admirers, thank you for believing in me and for your support. Help. I see you all and I remember your stories. Stay strong and stay safe my friends."

