Faith Stowers says she received a private apology from Lala Kent amid Vanderpump's rules drama

"I want you to know that Mom did everything she could to shed light on injustices. That makes me feel very, very good," she shared. "I put myself in the firing line, so maybe someday, when I grow up, I don't have to. I want him to defend himself or to defend his friends."

As for Kristen and Stassi, Faith says she hopes that her former co-stars will use this as a teaching move that could lead to good things.

"For me, it is something really difficult for me to move forward. As a Christian, as a God-fearing woman, I forgive them," she shared. "For now, I feel like Kristen and Stassi have a lot to learn and I want that for them. I want them to get educated and really know what is really going on in the world so they can use their privilege to improve the world." "

(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)