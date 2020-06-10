Faith Stowers Reacts to Vanderpump Rules and Challenge Shooting Stars Who Said Racially Insensitive Things

It may be a few years later; however, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are being served justice for calling both local authorities and the military police on former co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she did not commit. The former Vanderpump Rules star is reacting to Bravo by shooting both OGs.

After an account called @accountabilityforstassi amassed more than 5k followers, Schroeder lost sponsors, agency and now his 8-year performance in the Vanderpump Rules. Kristen, who helped her with despicable actions, also got the ax.

After Lisa Vanderpump rejected Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens' homophobic and racist tweets, the network also made the decision to fire the two from the reality series.

Meanwhile, MTV cut all ties to Dee Nguyen, star of the upcoming season of The Challenge, after she posted that "people die every day,quot; and made other comments about Black lives Matter.

Faith, who starred in both networks, is proud that the stations take responsibility and put action behind her words to be part of the movement.

She told Page Six that she feels vindicated.

‘I feel that vindicated studios and production are capable of seeing blatant racism and making these positive changes and helping advance the race helps in the fight forward. Now I see that Bravo does the same, like MTV and "The Challenge,quot;, (by) letting go of the castmates who have also made racist comments. Bravo is pitching women who have given them crazy ratings because they want to be on the right side of the story and I'm seeing (that) people are finally listening to us. "

He added that he hopes companies will step forward by being "ready to hire casting directors and color producers to make sure these changes are not a one-time thing."

It's great to see that Bravo is doing the right thing.



