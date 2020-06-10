Home Local News Facing winds against the election, Trump regains his 2016 team

Facing winds against the election, Trump regains his 2016 team

Matilda Coleman
NEW YORK – As anyone who has heard him speak knows, President Donald Trump loves to relive 2016.

Recycle old lines of attack that once targeted Hillary Clinton. He recounts the election night drama, complete with impersonations of stunned newscasters who put state after state (Pennsylvania! Wisconsin!) On the Republican column.

On other occasions, on private calls from the White House residence, he recalls the camaraderie of those days, becoming nostalgic when he remembered being surrounded by a team of campaign personnel while his private plane flew from one city to another.

Now, Trump is reuniting the band again.

In the past few days, the president signed the hiring of several of his 2016 veterans for his 2020 campaign, a loyalist reenlistment that follows the return of other members of his original team to the West Wing. A creature of habit who demands loyalty and trusts few, Trump is trying to recreate the magic of his original team five months before taking on voters again.

But 2020 is not 2016. Trump's advisers are increasingly concerned about the state of the campaign as the president faces multiple crises, from the health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic to the massive protests that have spread across the whole country.

"It's great to have the 2016 group again, but the facts are the facts. He hardly won and has done nothing to increase his support," said Sam Nunberg, who advised Trump at the start of his first campaign.

"You can't win nostalgically. It's not the same race. It won't be about slogans or themes, it will be about what you did for me and why you should be reelected based on your record," said Nunberg, an informal adviser who will not join the bell. "You cannot fight in the last war. It is time to adapt or die."

Reinforcements are coming as Trump accepts the idea that he cannot run the kind of campaign he had planned for years, one that seemed feasible in January, according to three campaign and White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

Trump hoped to run after a strong economy before the pandemic paralyzed her. He was hoping to revive a series of accusations of culture war and "deep state,quot; as he faced off with a Democrat from the liberal wing of the party whom he could try to paint as a socialist. I did not expect the more moderate Joe Biden.

