Facing winds against the election, Trump regains his 2016 team

NEW YORK – As anyone who has heard him speak knows, President Donald Trump loves to relive 2016.

Recycle old lines of attack that once targeted Hillary Clinton. He recounts the election night drama, complete with impersonations of stunned newscasters who put state after state (Pennsylvania! Wisconsin!) On the Republican column.

On other occasions, on private calls from the White House residence, he recalls the camaraderie of those days, becoming nostalgic when he remembered being surrounded by a team of campaign personnel while his private plane flew from one city to another.

Now, Trump is reuniting the band again.

In the past few days, the president signed the hiring of several of his 2016 veterans for his 2020 campaign, a loyalist reenlistment that follows the return of other members of his original team to the West Wing. A creature of habit who demands loyalty and trusts few, Trump is trying to recreate the magic of his original team five months before taking on voters again.

But 2020 is not 2016. Trump's advisers are increasingly concerned about the state of the campaign as the president faces multiple crises, from the health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic to the massive protests that have spread across the whole country.

"It's great to have the 2016 group again, but the facts are the facts. He hardly won and has done nothing to increase his support," said Sam Nunberg, who advised Trump at the start of his first campaign.

"You can't win nostalgically. It's not the same race. It won't be about slogans or themes, it will be about what you did for me and why you should be reelected based on your record," said Nunberg, an informal adviser who will not join the bell. "You cannot fight in the last war. It is time to adapt or die."

Reinforcements are coming as Trump accepts the idea that he cannot run the kind of campaign he had planned for years, one that seemed feasible in January, according to three campaign and White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

Trump hoped to run after a strong economy before the pandemic paralyzed her. He was hoping to revive a series of accusations of culture war and "deep state,quot; as he faced off with a Democrat from the liberal wing of the party whom he could try to paint as a socialist. I did not expect the more moderate Joe Biden.

Although he is outwardly confident, Trump has privately told advisers that he cannot believe the polls showing him on the road, and has been angered by campaign manager Brad Parscale over the state of the race, according to officials.

The campaign, which has much more infrastructure and personnel than the slide operation four years ago, played down the idea that the 2016 veterans' return was influenced by the state of the race or reflected a lack of confidence in Parscale.

"For more than three years, Brad has been building the best and largest political campaign in history," said Tim Murtagh, the campaign's director of communications. "Our latest additions to staff are making Team Trump even stronger and solidifies Brad's leadership."

Last week, the Trump campaign hired Jason Miller, director of communications in 2016, to focus on strategy and coordination between the campaign and the White House. Miller co-hosted a pro-Trump podcast with the president's former campaign chief executive, Steve Bannon.

Boris Epshteyn, who after 2016 became a commentator for the conservative Sinclair Broadcast network, returned to be a strategic adviser to the coalitions. Bill Stepien, a senior advisor in 2016, was recently promoted to assistant campaign manager. Justin Clark, another lifelong assistant, has led the legal efforts of the Trump campaign.

"Every president who has successfully run a first round looks to add the people who made that effort for reelection," said Miller. "But this is the Starship Enterprise instead of a rusty fishing boat that we used in the first campaign."

Family faces have also returned to the White House.

Hope Hicks was the original spokesperson for the Trump campaign before becoming one of his most trusted West Wing aides. He left the White House in 2018 only to return two years later and was one of the driving forces behind the president's controversial photo shoot with a Bible after he walked through Lafayette Square last week to a nearby church once he the area was free of protesters.

Johnny McEntee, who served as Trump's personal assistant before being fired by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2018, returned in January and has focused on hiring administration staff with loyalists.

While Corey Lewandowski, Trump's first campaign manager, and David Bossie, a trusted assistant, they officially stayed out of the campaign, attended several recent strategy sessions, and were seen on Air Force One and at golf clubs in the President.

Some members of the Trump team in 2016 never left. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the President's daughter and son-in-law, are senior advisers. Kellyanne Conway, the final director of the president's 2016 campaign, remains a senior adviser to the White House. Dan Scavino directs the president's presence on social media from the west wing. The president's two adult children, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, and Eric's wife, Lara, remain popular replacements for the campaign.

But some members of the old gang have not returned. That includes Bannon, who continues to support Trump after a messy exit from the White House, and Keith Schiller, Trump's longtime security man.

"He will always use by default a group of people he trusts and will advocate for until hell freezes over," said Timothy O & # 39; Brien, a Trump biographer who later worked for Michael Bloomberg's 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. . "But there is a difference between trusting people and being a good judge of ability."

"He tends to hire people who agree with him," said O & # 39; Brien. "Live in a bubble."