Facebook lifts ban on ads for non-medical masks

Facebook is partially lifting its ban on facial mask advertising and will now allow third-party companies to advertise cloth masks and other non-medical facial covers such as scarves, the company announced Wednesday.

The company first instituted a site-wide ad ban for all forms of face masks, including medical and respiratory masks, in March due to national shortages and concerns about medical staff and other front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban was also designed to protect against scams, misleading marketing, and other abuse, as Facebook couldn't reasonably examine all the ads promoting face masks that started flooding online markets in early March.

As the spread of the new coronavirus began to accelerate in the United States. USA Earlier this year, an increase in demand for cleaning products, face masks, and other household items created a unique situation for online ad markets and e-commerce companies. Merchants have been found to raise prices, make false health claims, and fail to deliver purchased goods, prompting Amazon, Facebook, Google, and other companies to institute a series of bans and other measures to reduce exploitative behavior.

In April, the US Centers for Disease Control. USA They adjusted their orientation on the face mask: People are now recommended to wear masks outdoors and in places where social distancing is difficult, such as grocery stores. As a result, Facebook is lifting the ban to make it easier for people to find and buy cloth masks. The ban remains in effect for medical and respiratory masks such as the N95 mask made by 3M. Just yesterday, 3M sued an Amazon Marketplace vendor for selling fake N95 masks at inflated prices, illustrating current issues affecting sales of medical masks, which are now controlled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Many health authorities now recommend wearing non-medical masks, and in some places masks are required for activities such as taking public transportation or visiting a store, and we have seen people and companies of all sizes working to meet this need," Rob Facebook's Leathern, its director of product management, wrote in a blog post.

Facebook continues to impose some restrictions. It says companies or independent merchants will need to have accumulated at least a four-month advertising history on Facebook to be approved for market skins. It is also restricting sellers in countries "where we have seen high percentages of ads that violate policies promoting medical supplies during the temporary ban,quot; to sell only non-medical masks within the country where the seller is located, Leathern explains.

The company also maintains its ban on any advertisement that makes medical claims or any product marketed under health-related terms or COVID-19. Primarily, that means the products that can be advertised will be handmade cloth masks and other forms of facial covers made from reusable fabric or material.