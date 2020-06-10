Exclusive Video: Here's Why Janhvi Kapoor Believes Her Sister Khushi Kapoor Should Be An Actor

The latest Filmfare 10 Minutes Happiness with Filmfare chat show with our digital editor Rahul Gangwani has released the new episode with Janhvi Kapoor. The young actress who is spending her confinement making Nutella home and taking care of her family, is also busy teasing her sister Khushi Kapoor like any other brother. In our latest episode, Janhvi Kapoor speaks highly of Khushi and how she is made for an actor's life more than Janhvi herself.

Janhvi begins the episode by telling Rahul Gangwani how her sister disapproves of the desserts she makes just to look cool on social media. The Dhadak actress added that the annoying Khushi gives her maximum joy these days. When asked about Khushi's furious social media and funny Tik tok videos, here is what Janhvi said: "My sister is furious on social media. She is made for the life I am supposed to live .. She's doing all the things she should be doing. My team sometimes sends references from her video saying "why aren't you as active as she is. Why don't you do something like this!" me. "The actress lovingly praised Khushi and even confesses that she worships her idols.

On the job front, Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will skip the theatrical release and will soon hit the OTT platform. Karan Johar confirmed this yesterday by sharing a video with the actual photos of Gunjan Saxena.

Catch the full episode of the show here and find out what else makes Janhvi happy during the shutdown.