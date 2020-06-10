Exclusive TSR details: Stevie J and Faith Evans are working on their relationship amid Faith's domestic violence arrest: "That's my wife and I love her! I'm not going anywhere!"

Last week, Faith Evans was reportedly facing a domestic violence charge, after being arrested for allegedly putting those feet on her husband Stevie J, at their Los Angeles-area home. However, it seems that the two are still together and working on their problems.

In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, the producer and reality star of Love & Hip Hop made it more than clear that he loves Faith and ending thangs isn't even an option. "That's my wife and I love her! I'm not going anywhere!" she expressed when asked about the current status of her marriage.

As for how Faith and Stevie J are progressing, she didn't confirm whether the two were in couples therapy. But he said, "God has us."

In addition to sharing that she has been in the studio with London On Da Track and Summer Walker, working on her new LP, the 48-year-old singer also revealed that the joint album she is working on with Faith is "almost complete,quot; and is scheduled. to fall in "September,quot;. At the moment, there are no features. Stevie stated, "It is just us for now."

As you know, there have been rumors that Stevie and Faith have marriage problems before. In 2019, TMZ caught up with them leaving the Essence Festival in New Orleans and asked the couple if there were any problems in paradise after Stevie and Faith stopped following each other on social media.

Faith said, "You can't believe everything you hear."

I'm glad to see that Stevie J and Faith are still committed to working on their relationship. Even today, on Faith Evans' birthday, she posted a video of the two of them and captioned it with, "Today a true Queen was born and I am grateful to be her friend and husband," she said. "You are a gem and I appreciate and love you for allowing me to see what love really is (EMOJIS CORAZÓN) #DaJordans."

As for the pending domestic violence case update, no new details have been released, but we will keep you posted, Roomies. From the looks of it, there seems to be a resolution, at least among the Jordanians.

The two were married in 2018.

