Ex-fired Fed employee and New York correctional officer suspended for mocking George Floyd's death

Two men appear in a viral video that recreates George's murder in front of the Black Lives Matter protesters in Franklin Township, NJ, which cost them their job.

No act of racism is tolerated in the United States, not even a recreation of the murder of George Floyd. One man lost his job and another was suspended after the death of the 46-year-old African American was mocked at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The two white men, who are allegedly president Donald trump Sympathizers did the embarrassing act on Monday, June 8 when protesters passed by them in Franklin Township, NJ. One of them, acting like George, was lying face down on the ground while the second man was kneeling on his neck in front of the protesters.

After a video of the incident went viral, FedEx and the New Jersey Department of Corrections, where the racist men worked, soon took action to denounce their act. One of the men, James DeMarco, was fired by FedEx as the company stated in a social media post: "FedEx maintains its team members with a high level of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the type of egregious behavior and offensive described in this video. The individual involved is no longer a FedEx employee. We support those who support justice and equality. "

The shipping giant also said in a statement to TMZ: "The behavior depicted in the video, which involved a FedEx employee, is appalling and offensive. The employee in question was immediately removed from all FedEx job duties while wrapping up. Our research and procedures are followed. A diverse and inclusive workforce is at the heart of our business, and we support those who support justice and equality. "

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Department of Corrections said the second individual in the video was suspended from his "post and expelled from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and prompt investigation." The department also thanked "the community for drawing attention" to the "hateful and disappointing video."