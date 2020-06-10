Evacuations ordered as lime fire burns 200 acres in Ventura County – Up News Info Los Angeles

PIRU LAKE (CBSLA) – Evacuations were ordered as Ventura County firefighters battled a 200-acre forest fire in the remote Piru area on Wednesday night.

According to firefighters, the lime fire broke out in the afternoon near the Piru Lake camp.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Piru Lake Recreation Area and the west side of Piru Canyon Road from Lake Piru South to Orchard Street.

Piru Canyon Road was also closed when firefighters fought the fire.

According to officials, the fire has the potential to grow to more than 1,000 acres and threatened 25 structures.