Erdogan and Trump form new bond as interests align

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

ISTANBUL – Relations between President Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were in the worst state that anyone can remember 10 months ago, turning to armed clashes between their armies across the Syrian-Turkish border, while Trump threatened with annihilating Turkey's economy.

But these days, as the coronavirus threatens the recession and gathers its opponents, both men are under pressure at home, with few friends abroad, and may feel the need for some friendly comfort. This week, according to the Turkish account, they shared some jokes during a phone call.

"To be honest, after our conversation tonight, a new era can begin between the United States and Turkey," Erdogan said during a television interview on Monday.

Relations between the two leaders have been hot and cold for a long time. But their stars have aligned for the time being, with the interests of Turkey and the United States converging on several of the major issues that have separated them in recent years.

Libya is the last place where the two men have apparently reached an agreement, with Trump effectively authorizing Erdogan's military intervention, which has reformed the conflict.

"We came to some agreements during our call," Erdogan said this week about his conversation about Libya, without specifying exactly what they were.

President Trump has shown little interest in Libya and noted an ambivalence about the outcome of the war.

His administration formally supports the government of the United Nations-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. But Mr. Trump also made a phone call with the Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter, a former C.I.A. asset that launched an offensive against Tripoli last year with the backing of Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

This spring, Turkish forces came to the aid of the al-Sarraj government, rescuing it and changing the course of the war, and there are indications that Washington is not opposed to Turkish intervention.

A new offensive by Russian and Syrian government forces in December and January in Idlib, the last rebel-controlled province of Syria, brought a new convergence of interests between Turkey and the United States.

The swift and ruthless offensive ripped through a swath of towns and villages, sending nearly a million people to flee to the Turkish border in desperate conditions of cold and misery. Turkey, with the help of US intelligence and surveillance, sent troops to stop the advance.

Until then, Erdogan had been relying on his own relationship with Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin to negotiate a series of ceasefires, but the winter offensive was on such a devastating scale that it led Turkey to open opposition. A russian The attack on a Turkish military convoy that killed 34 soldiers in February was decisive.

"There was always an illusion that Turkey was in this great power game with Russia," said Ms Aydintasbas. "That is shattered."

The US Special Representative USA For Syria, James Jeffrey has been outspoken in his praise for Turkey's actions to halt the advance of the Russian-Syrian government and retain a territory package for the Syrian opposition. “We firmly support the ceasefire; We strongly support Turkish military action, ”he said in a video conference with the Atlantic Council in April.

This change does not mean that Turkey will turn its back on Russia, analysts said. Turkey is carrying out a "balancing act,quot;, said Ms Aydintasbas.

The biggest thorn of all in the relationship, Turkey's purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system remains unsolved.

Struck by a severe economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Erdogan has also softened his tone in an effort to gain some time for recovery. It did not activate the missile system in April, as scheduled. Many analysts suggest it has been delayed to avoid US sanctions. USA And even negotiate an exchange agreement with the Federal Reserve.

Even if an exchange is unsuccessful, relaxing relations with Washington could at least help improve the overall investment climate, Aydintasbas said.

"Is there a new phase of cooperation? I think there is a window of opportunity, ”said Mr. Unluhisarcikli.

