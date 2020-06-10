Erdogan and Trump form new bond as interests align

ISTANBUL – Relations between President Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were in the worst state that anyone can remember 10 months ago, turning to armed clashes between their armies across the Syrian-Turkish border, while Trump threatened with annihilating Turkey's economy.

But these days, as the coronavirus threatens the recession and gathers its opponents, both men are under pressure at home, with few friends abroad, and may feel the need for some friendly comfort. This week, according to the Turkish account, they shared some jokes during a phone call.

"To be honest, after our conversation tonight, a new era can begin between the United States and Turkey," Erdogan said during a television interview on Monday.

Relations between the two leaders have been hot and cold for a long time. But their stars have aligned for the time being, with the interests of Turkey and the United States converging on several of the major issues that have separated them in recent years.