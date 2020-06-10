Employment Law Attorney Provides Information About Minneapolis Police Union Contract – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The actions of four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd are causing changes within the department.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday that she will withdraw from negotiations with the police union, the Federation of Minneapolis Police Officers, and will closely examine some parts of the contract.

"It is about examining those important issues that touch on issues like the protocol of critical incidents, the use of force, the important role that supervisors play in this department and also the discipline process to include complaints and arbitration," said Arradondo.

He hopes that the restructuring of the union contract will be part of providing greater community transparency.

The union contract, first signed in 2017, expired in late 2019, but the city tells Up News Info that it is still in effect until a new contract is approved. Then, at some point, they will have to return to the table. The union released a statement Wednesday night saying it wants chief and mayor Jacob Frey to return to negotiations.

Paul Zech, a labor law attorney for more than three decades, calls the contract fairly typical, but says it makes sense that the chief of police wants to amend the sections to make them more friendly to the department.

"There is a critical incident provision in the contract related to lethal force where if a lethal force incident occurs, it is a kind of withdrawal clause in the contract where no one can interview the officer involved or even the witness officers until that they have had an opportunity to speak to a legal advisor, ”Zech said.

He says that makes sense to officers, but not to the department.

"I clearly think the boss's opinion would be that I don't want to have to wait for the officers involved to speak to them until they have had a chance to speak to their attorney." When there is an incident like this, I need to get data now, "Zech said.

If an officer is disciplined or fired, you can file a complaint that can go to arbitration. That is currently required by state law, and the independent person hired to resolve the dispute has the final say. Zech says he would consider opening the group of arbitrators.

"They have a group of arbitrators locked in by agreement that simply rotate, and no matter what they do or how they decide a case, they will be selected in order, and cannot be removed except by mutual consent." Zech said.

And while there have been several calls for federation president Lt. Bob Kroll to step down, Zech says the city has no authority over union leaders. Only union members can vote for Kroll, or anyone else in a leadership position, outside of the office.

The police union statement said that it continues to welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the city for training and improve accountability, adding: "Changes need to be made for many reasons, but mainly to avoid another horrible event like ( George Floyd's death) or even less serious types of misconduct. "