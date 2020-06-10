Emma Watson stands in solidarity with trans people after J.K. Rowling defends controversial Tweets

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; He teams up with co-star Daniel Radcliffe and fellow actor Eddie Redmayne to speak out against the author for his online comments that have been deemed transphobic.

Emma Watson is defending the transgender community. Shortly after J.K. Rowlings She tried to defend her controversial tweets that many considered transphobic, and the actress who played Hermione Granger in all eight "Harry Potter" movies added her voice to criticism of the famous author.

Although she did not directly mention the 54-year-old writer in her public statements, the 30-year-old actress expressed her solidarity with trans people in a series of posts on Twitter. On Wednesday June 10, she began tweeting: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are."

"I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are," she said.Little woman"Star continued in a separate tweet. In addition, she encouraged fans to follow suit by donating to Mermaids and Mama Cash, two charities that support the rights of transgender people.

Rowlings first sparked controversy on Saturday, June 6. "If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased," said part of her tweets in question. . "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth."

The posts were quickly met with strong criticism from queer activists and many stars from the Rowlings film franchises. Watson's co-star Daniel Radcliffe He was one of the first to speak against the author. In a statement on the Trevor Project website, the protagonist of the "Harry Potter" movies emphasized: "Transgender women are women."

Star of "Fantastic Animals" Eddie Redmayne later he intervened with a statement of his own. "Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and throughout the years I have been constantly trying to educate myself," he shared his thoughts with the press. "As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make my position absolutely clear. I disagree with Jo's comments."

On Wednesday, Rowlings tried to clarify her controversial statement through an extensive essay she posted on her website. Claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault, she explained, "I am mentioning these things now not in an attempt to gain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine who have been dragged away as a fanatic. for having concerns about single-sex spaces. "