Emma Watson speaks out against J.K. Rowling's anti-trans commentary

"Trans people are who they say they are."
Emma Watson is speaking out against J.K. Rowling's anti-trans comments and encourage fans to donate to organizations that support trans people.
As you've probably heard by now, Rowling has been in the headlines this week after tweeting a series of anti-trans messages to her followers. First, she opposed a news article that used gender-neutral language to describe menstruation:
When people called her anti-trans comment, she doubled down even further in the following tweets, saying "it's not hate to tell the truth." And in an essay he published today, he tried to justify his anti-trans views, using plenty of damaging (and indeed incorrect) anti-trans rhetoric.
Well Emma Watson, who of course rose to fame playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter Movies: I just responded to Rowling's comments on Twitter.
"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are," wrote Emma, adding: "I want my trans followers to know that I and many others people all over the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. "
She then shared two organizations she donates to support trans people: Mermaids and Mama Cash. He also encouraged his followers to donate to these organizations, if they can.
And he ended his message in the most appropriate way possible: wishing his followers a happy Pride Month.
Emma is not the first Harry Potter star to speak out against J.K. Rowling's comments. On Monday, Daniel Radcliffe posted a statement on the Trevor Project website, saying that "he feels compelled to say something right now,quot;:
Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that are much more experienced on this topic than Jo or I … Clearly we have what to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and do no more harm.
And Eddie Redmayne, who stars in Rowling & # 39; s Fantastic beasts series, issued a statement to Variety condemning the author's anti-trans views:
As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make my position absolutely clear. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid.
To learn more about J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy, and to get some important data that is apparently missing, click here.
