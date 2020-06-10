Elton John Records collaborates only with surfaces through the zoom

Instagram

Discussing his musical project with the musical duo Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki, the creator of hits & # 39; Rocket Man & # 39; expresses enthusiasm for the unique experience.

Rocker Elton John has experienced a career first after collaborating with a rising music duo Surfaces about the Zoom video conferencing application.

Bandmates Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki He recently teased fans about an upcoming "surprise" online, after sharing a screenshot of his video chat with Sir Elton, and now hit creator "Rocket Man" has revealed that they remotely teamed up to record a New single.

Explaining how the project came about, the veteran musician posted on Twitter: "I heard his song & # 39; Sunday Best & # 39; for the first time in Australia and I liked it so much. Then @surfacesmusic approached me to ask if I could sing and play some piano on his new track, & # 39; Learn to Fly & # 39; … ".

"I loved the song and the production, so I couldn't say no! It was a unique experience collaborating remotely through Zoom, but these guys are great and we had a great time. The song will be out this Friday and I can't expect you to hear it. "

In their own post announcing the news, Frank and Padalecki reveal that they had initially planned to release it earlier, but decided to postpone it until this week (June 12) in light of the global Black Lives Matter protests, demanding an end to racial injustice. in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota last month.

Now, Surfaces has dedicated the tune to those who need a little lift in tough times.

"From the beginning we just wanted this song to be a breath of optimism for those who need it … and from the bottom of our hearts we hope that this song will be a source of encouragement now more than ever," they share in a note in the social networks.

"If you're broken, hurt, lost or just going through this … this is for you."