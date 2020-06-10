Eddie Redmayne addresses J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets

Eddie Redmayne is the last member of the Harry Potter franchise to weigh J.K. RowlingTransphobic comments.

"Respect for transgender people continues to be a cultural imperative and, over the years, I have been constantly trying to educate myself," he added. Fantastic beasts star said in an interview with Variety. "This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make absolutely clear what my position is. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, the trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. "

Redmayne continued: "I would never want to speak on behalf of the community, but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their lives. peacefully, and it's time to let them do it. "