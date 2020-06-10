Eddie Redmayne addresses J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets

Eddie Redmayne is the last member of the Harry Potter franchise to weigh J.K. RowlingTransphobic comments.
"Respect for transgender people continues to be a cultural imperative and, over the years, I have been constantly trying to educate myself," he added. Fantastic beasts star said in an interview with Variety. "This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make absolutely clear what my position is. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, the trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. "
Redmayne continued: "I would never want to speak on behalf of the community, but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their lives. peacefully, and it's time to let them do it. "
Over the weekend, Rowling shared an op-ed from a global health website titled "Create a More Equal World After Covid-19 for Menstruating People,quot; and shared her confusion with the phrase "menstruating people." In response to the article, she tweeted"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone helped me. Wumben, Wimpund, Woomud?"
Rowling then issued a follow-up statement: "If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erase the concept of sex it eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth. "
She too additional, "I respect the right of every trans person to live in a way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it is hateful to say. "
June 8 Daniel Radcliffe He addressed Rowling's statement in an essay published by The Trevor Project. "Transgender women are women," she wrote. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this area than either Jo or me."
In concluding his post, he added: "It is clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not to invalidate their identities and not cause further harm."
Radcliffe & # 39; s Harry Potter co-star Evanna LynchWho played Luna Lovegood in the franchise also spoke on social media.
"I know very well what it feels like to find comfort and a sense of belonging, a sense of 'You're not too weird to fit in here' with Harry Potter and how important was that influence in helping me accept myself as a young person Lynch tweeted. "I deeply regret trans people who feel that they have been taken away or that this community is no longer that safe place. But the world / fandom / community of Harry Potter is literally made up of millions of people and I, for my part, will work to make them feel inclusive because trans women are women. "