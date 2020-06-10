Ealing Studios Offers Coronavirus Testing Under Reboot Plans – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Ealing Studios, the famous London studio that has hosted productions including Downton Abbey and The theory of everything, is offering customers coronavirus testing to help encourage them to return to work.

Ealing Studios did not close its doors during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis and is now hopeful that the three shows that were in production at its site prior to the pandemic will be operational again in July.

Ealing Studios partner Barnaby Thompson said: "In July we will make an on-site doctor available and do on-site tests to detect coronaviruses. That will be a big part of the process, and if they also need temperature testing, those facilities they will be there.

“Our job is to make people feel as comfortable as possible. Ealing is a studio that is closer to the city center, but is a relatively independent four acre site. We are in a position to control things very carefully. "

The tests are part of broader safety protocols Ealing is implementing after the publication of the British Film Commission guidelines and the government's signal to return to work. Thompson would not name the productions that will return, but said two are for global streamers, and the hope is that filming will start "seriously" in August after a period of preparation.

Ealing is one of several UK studios working to restart production, as Up News Info reported last week. Elstree Studios and Twickenham Studios are among those returning to work, while Arborfield / Longrcoss Studios and Maidstone Studios should be ready for business again in the coming weeks.