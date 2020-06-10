Dunn County Sheriff's Office investigating the discovery of the man's body in the Chippewa River – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Dunn County authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the Chippewa River.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded around 10 a.m., after someone reported seeing the body upriver from the old railroad bridge in the city of Dunn.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a white man and determined that the individual had died.

An autopsy is underway at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Officials will reveal the person's identity after family and friends have been notified.

The incident is still under investigation.