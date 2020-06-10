Driver dies in solo accident at Morgan Hill – Up News Info San Francisco

MORGAN HILL (Up News Info SF) – A driver died in a car accident on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill on Monday night, police said.

Morgan Hill police officers responded around 11 p.m. Monday reports of an accident on Monterey Road south of Watsonville Road, where officers found the driver trapped inside. The first responders attempted to free the driver from the wreckage, but were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the victim was accelerating down Monterey Road when his vehicle hit the road and hit a large tree.

The crash also started a small vegetation fire that spread south along the east side of Monterey Road. Firefighters from the Morgan Hill Fire Department were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it reached several nearby buildings.

Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol played a factor in the collision. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office is still trying to identify the victim and notify his family.

People with information about the accident can contact the Morgan Hill Police Department at (408) 776-0460.

