Drew Brees among 1,400 sports figures supporting the Players Coalition to end 'qualified immunity' for the police

Not all the people who signed the petition organized by the Players Coalition to support the Final Qualified Immunity Act are NFL players, and not all the names of NFL players are listed on it. But there are plenty of them, more like many tons, and that weight is both literal and figurative.

The league's biggest figures include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Jarvis Landry, and Calais Campbell. There are Kurt Warner and Aeneas Williams, members of the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame. There are NBA basketball champion coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich. There are NBA players and Major League Baseball players.

All are in favor of a House bill created by Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Justin Amash of Michigan that seeks to end the "qualified immunity,quot; protection given to government officials "from being held personally responsible for Constitutional violations, such as the right to be free from excessive police force, for monetary damages under federal law, as long as officials do not violate the clearly established law, "as the Lawfare website explained this week. The bill has 16 co-sponsors.

The Player Coalition, launched by former NFL star Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins of the Eagles in 2017, garnered the support of more than 1,100 athletes and coaches and more than 300 professional team reception staff in support of the law. .

"We demand responsibility for police brutality," said the group's Twitter. "It's time for a change."

The concept of qualified immunity was firmly established in 1967 after a Supreme Court case, but was increasingly used in connection with cases of police abuse in the past 15 years.

A special Reuters report stated that the increased availability of body camera videos or cell phone videos has failed to counteract the influence of qualified immunity "under the careful management of the Supreme Court,quot; in legal action against police officers when citizens are killed or wounded for their actions.

"Qualified immunity protects the police and other officials from the consequences, including from horrific rights abuses," Amash said in a statement posted on its website. "It prevents accountability for 'bad apples' and undermines the public's faith in law enforcement. It disagrees with the text of the law and the intent of Congress, and ultimately leaves Americans' rights without the Adequate Protection. Members of Congress have a duty to ensure that government officials are held accountable for violating the rights of Americans, and ending qualified immunity is a crucial part of that. "

In addition to legislative action, reports NPR, two Supreme Court justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas, have called for a review of the doctrine of qualified immunity. The superior court has eight of these cases pending and could decide to listen to some or all of them and revisit the qualified immunity, which Thomas has written was invented by the courts without a basis in history.

Brees' appearance in the petition is especially notable, given that he was criticized a week ago for his stance on peaceful protests that coincide with the interpretation of the national anthem, such as Colin Kaepernick's genuflection while a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Brees was widely criticized by many NFL players, including some teammates, and by various media commentators. After apologizing, he criticized President Donald Trump for building the Kaepernick-style protests as disrespectful to the military. Now, he has come out in favor of ending the immunity qualified for the police. His apologies have not been universally accepted by those who offended his initial comments, but 49ers star defender Richard Sherman was one of those who did.

"I appreciate you doing that," Sherman told The San Francisco Chronicle. "People make mistakes of judgment all the time. None of us are perfect. I think it was a disappointment because the costumes and culture are different from anywhere else. So you get carried away by the belief that everyone has brought down those stereotypes and those walls, and they all treat each other equally.

"I feel better because he really took the time to educate himself. He and his wife are not bad people. But I think he didn't fully understand the impact of those words. And I think he does fully understand it." So I accept your apology. "