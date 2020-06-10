Donald Trump would be banned from using nuclear weapons in hurricanes through a new bill in Congress

A bill in the United States Congress will seek to ban President Donald Trump, and any successive commander-in-chief, from using nuclear weapons to disrupt hurricanes.

Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia introduced the bill last week.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. (AP / AAP)

"We know that climate change is not only warming the Earth, but also changing weather patterns around the world," said Garcia.

"While we must prepare for the worst hurricanes in the future, we must also plan how to reduce the greenhouse gases that cause climate change and, ultimately, a greater intensity of the storm."

But it is the anti-nuclear stipulation of the bill that has drawn the most attention.

"My bill also ensures that nuclear weapons cannot be used against hurricanes," said Garcia.

"Normally I wouldn't think we would have to legislate something so obvious, but given the comments this president made in August 2019, we apparently do."

The idea of ​​using atomic weapons to interrupt or control storms did not originate with Trump, but has been a marginal proposition for decades.

In 1958, the USA USA He even carried out a series of atmospheric tests with atomic weapons, the main effect of which was the creation of an international treaty prohibiting such experiments.

Axios originally reported Last August, Trump made the suggestion at a meeting with senior security officials, citing "unidentified sources,quot; present.