Don Winslow sees voter suppression in Georgia primaries before November – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Don Winslow is the author of best sellers including Dog Power, Frankie Machine's Winter, The Force and more recently the collection of novels Broken. Write occasional columns for Up News Info, including a recent week's worth of her experiences in Hollywood. Today, he expresses his outrage at the ineptitude of yesterday's Georgia primaries that left voters waiting hours to cast their vote. Winslow sees this as an accident; He believes it was a deliberate attempt to suppress the vote and sees it as a warning shot about what could happen in November. He is upset enough to stipulate in any studio or network that chooses his job that the shooting cannot take place in Georgia until his voting process is reformed.

Voting is the most basic and inalienable right of an American citizen, the absolute foundation of our republic.

It is simple: there are no fair elections, there is no democracy.

That is exactly what this administration and its cohorts in too many states want: to kill our democracy by suppressing the vote.

Unfortunately, one of those states is Georgia.

Yesterday's choice was a shameful parody.

Impossibly long queues, inoperable machines, understaffed polling places, unavailable voting ballots, and a myriad of other issues caused a chaotic, uncertain, and unfair choice. To no one's surprise, these problems were more serious for African American voters.

Either because of the deliberate sacrifice of voter lists, as Governor Kemp did to steal Stacey Abrams' 2018 governor's election, or the blatant – and I believe, deliberate – incompetence that was brutally displayed in yesterday's election, the intention is the same. The powerful entrenched know that they will be defeated if all eligible voters can cast their vote.

This is true in Georgia, it is true across the country.

Kemp knows it, Barr knows it and Trump knows it.

They know they can't win fairly, so they cheat.

Let's not be naive: Although there were problems voting in the traditionally Republican and Democratic districts in Georgia, the worst problems occurred in areas where the majority of eligible voters were African-American. Voting in white precincts generally took minutes, in black districts it generally took hours.

The people in charge, the Governor and the Secretary of State, will say that this was not deliberate.

Well, at a certain point, incompetence is deliberate.

Neglect is deliberate.

Lack of funds and lack of personnel are deliberate.

Even assuming there is no conscious misconduct on the part of the state government, and that's a very generous assumption given their track record, those officials are still responsible, by law, for holding free and fair elections. If you have a broken machine and you do nothing to fix it, year after year, decade after decade, then that negligence approaches a criminal level.

If the machines and equipment are not ready when the ballot boxes are opened, if there are no suitable scanners, printers or paper, if the polling places are not sufficiently staffed, the ballot papers are incomplete, if the people who have to go jobs wait five, six, seven hours to cast their votes, if absentee voters cannot vote at all, that is, cumulatively, voter suppression. It is a failure, with or without the will, of elected officials to do the job that the law orders them to do.

Collectively, these flaws are an intentional, ongoing effort to suppress the rights of African Americans. And let's be honest, they have not been kept waiting for full citizenship, they have been kept waiting for centuries.

The next election of 2020 is the most important election since 1860.

Either we will restore our democracy or we will see ourselves fall into the rickety fascism that Trump and his Republican banana flatterers are already busy trying to establish.

They will stop at nothing.

There is no bar they will not slide on to hold their positions.

Don't be fooled: Attempts to steal the 2020 elections are already underway.

Even before taking office, Trump was spreading lies about electoral fraud to rule out his loss of the popular vote. It is just one of the literally thousands of lies he has told, an error that his sad series of meaningless mouthpieces has robotically repeated, but it is an especially virulent fraud because it attacks the bases of our representative government and leaves a mark for the organized. voter suppression that Trump and his party have been involved with since day one.

Witness their efforts to oppose mail ballots, again, citing fraud without the slightest evidence. They know that the easier, simpler, and more honest the vote becomes, the more likely it is that those votes will kick them out of office. (Although I'm not sure Dugout Don has fully appreciated voting by mail, he can cast his vote without leaving the security of his bunker.)

Witness Trump's creation of the & # 39; Presidential Advisory Commission on Electoral Integrity & # 39 ;, which he established with great fanfare to support his unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, and which quietly dissolved in January 2018 because States wisely refused to provide information, mainly because there was no information to supply.

Witness his threat to withhold relief funds to Michigan on the subject of what he called "illegal" absentee ballots, which were perfectly legal.

What we saw yesterday in Georgia was an integral part of that effort.

It cannot be allowed to continue.

It has to stop.

What can we do? Talking is not enough, writing opinion columns is not enough. We must take action.

Each of us must do what we can.

This is where I am:

I am a novelist by trade, I write mainly criminal fiction.

Over the years, I was fortunate enough to sell several of my books to networks and studios for television and film adaptation. I will unequivocally declare now that I will not allow any film or television show based on one of my jobs in the state of Georgia to be filmed until your government takes immediate, real and concrete steps to ensure free and fair elections and end the suppression of the voters.

If that means the project is discarded, so be it.

I urge my colleagues to join me in this position. It could hurt, it could lighten our pockets. But it will also lighten our consciences. We cannot stay on the sidelines and simply comment, as well-intentioned as those comments may be.

I really hate taking this step. Boycotts are tricky things, double-edged swords that can sometimes harm the very people they are trying to empower. I have nothing against the people of Georgia. They have always treated me very well and I have enjoyed the time I have spent there.

But you have to do something.

The people of Georgia all the people of Georgia: they must be allowed to participate fully in the political life of their state. They must be allowed to vote in free and fair elections. That is their right as Georgians, it is their right as Americans.

And as Americans, we must defend the legitimacy of our elections.

We have five months until the general election to do this well and we must do it. The price of being wrong is too high: the end of democracy as we know it. I know it sounds good alarmist: I'm ringing the alarm. Things that we never imagined would happen have already happened in the three years of this, the most corrupt, dishonest and incompetent administration in the history of this country. What is happening in Georgia is the canary in the coal mine. If we allow voter repression to continue, in Georgia or elsewhere, we are deliberately committing social suicide.

Let's unite

Let us say in a strong and meaningful voice that our votes, and the votes of all our fellow citizens, should not and will not be repressed.

Thank you.