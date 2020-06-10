Doctors trashed controversial study that says man-made coronavirus

A recent study promoted by a former MI6 chief said the real origin of the coronavirus pandemic is a laboratory in Wuhan, but virologists say the research is flawed and misleading.

Experts have categorically opposed the premise that the virus was created by man, saying that all available evidence indicates that the virus evolved from animals naturally before jumping into humans.

The controversial study claimed that none of the current vaccines will work against the virus, apart from one made by a company that participated in the research. However, several vaccine candidates have already shown that they can neutralize the virus.

One of the worst side effects of the new coronavirus pandemic is the emergence of COVID-19 myths and conspiracy theories that spread like wildfires on social media. Some of these details detail unverified therapies, such as bleach. Others falsely link 5G connectivity to the spread of coronavirus infections. The worst concern the emergence of the virus, promoting conspiracy theories that the virus was designed in a laboratory or that it escaped from a Wuhan research facility. There are even crazy conspiracy theories that combine other unproven theories. The fact that China is still unwilling or unable to explain when the pandemic actually started further fuels those theories.

Scientists widely agree that the new virus appeared naturally, as the pathogen evolved in animals until it was able to infect the first human host. The intelligence community agrees with this take. But we have at least one important exception from both fields. A former MI6 director said a few days ago that he believes a study by Norwegian and British researchers claims that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a Chinese laboratory. We have already pointed out the various problems with these claims in our previous coverage. Now, it turns out that the virologists who analyzed the research have already denied it.

In summary, British researchers at London's St. George's University worked with Norwegian biotech company Immunor AS on a document that has been widely circulated behind closed doors. Scientific journals rejected the initial version of the document that accused China of creating the disease, and there is only one diluted version of the study. That research claims that the virus contains sequences that have not evolved naturally, which explains that most vaccine candidates will not take into account these genetic changes, so they will not work. Supposedly a second study also exists, but that has not yet been accepted for publication in any journal.

Unsurprisingly, the study continues to claim that the Immunor vaccine candidate acts on those sequences, making it the only vaccine candidate that will work. Several vaccine candidates have already demonstrated their safety and efficacy against the new coronavirus, contradicting the British / Norwegian study.

Several scientists have recorded ABC News Call the British / Norwegian studio for offering a false picture of events. "The article doesn't make sense," said Columbia University virology professor Vincent Racaniello. "The manuscript is full of incorrect science."

He continued: “It is absolutely 100% impossible that SARS-CoV-2 was manufactured in a laboratory. The elements in the virus, SARS-CoV-2, all come from bat-like SARS CoVs that circulate in the wild. "

"No scientist or group of scientists created this virus in a laboratory. That would require an understanding of (viral) pathogenesis and protein engineering that doesn't exist, "Tulane University virologist Robert Garry told the site. He added that much of the virus' genetic material is similar to animal samples. , but the scientific community was unaware of it before the pandemic began, so it was not created in a laboratory.

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety infectious disease expert Amesh Adalja said the new coronavirus genome and its changes are "" everything you would expect from natural evolution and an animal source. There have been multiple rumors and conspiracy theories. And I think you'll probably see more. "

Other experts also cautioned that studies like the one that came out of St. George's University and Immunor are not dangerous just because they spread misinformation. They also erode public trust in other scientific institutions that tell the true story. As a result, some people may avoid vaccination against COVID-19 once it becomes available. Anti-vaccine sentiment is already strong for the new disease. A ABC News / / Washington Post The survey revealed that 27% of Americans say they are unlikely to be vaccinated, even if the vaccine is free.

What would really help clear things up is the actual information about the early days of the Wuhan epidemic. But that is the kind of information that China is not ready or willing to share. The country began to change the history of the virus's origin a few weeks ago, saying that COVID-19 is not an accident nor did it emerge from a market in Wuhan, as was originally believed.

Workers bring a coronavirus patient to the Brooklyn hospital. Image source: Braulio Jatar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock