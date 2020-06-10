Do you want to ride your bike on Mount Evans? Summer 2020 is the time.

The day after government agencies announced that the highway from Echo Lake to the summit of Mount Evans will be closed to motorists this year due to coronavirus concerns, Evergreen rider Campbell Levy decided it was a perfect time to do the classic. but arduous ascent.

Cyclists will have the trail primarily for them this summer, although hikers are also allowed, and CDOT will do some maintenance work. Road work is not expected to hinder cyclists on the winding 14-mile stretch of highway that climbs more than 3,600 feet to the summit at 14,264 feet. Evans is the 14th highest peak in Colorado.

When Levy made the trip last week, he saw other riders and a handful of "pretty tough riders," along with plenty of wildlife. The road is mostly cleared of snow, Levy said, except for three or four patches that were easy to navigate.

"One of the coolest things is the camaraderie of being there with a lot of other people with human power," Levy said. "It's surreal up there right now. I highly recommend it. This would be the year to do this, because it's just amazing. Wildlife is everywhere right now. Wild goats and bighorn sheep, I saw it all, all with babies.

The Mount Evans Highway generally opens to vehicle traffic in late May, but the agencies that administer the highway and its services (CDOT, the US Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks) announced on April 4, June that motor vehicles would be banned this year due to "health and safety risks and economic viability."

CDOT spokeswoman Presley Fowler said highway management agencies saw the closure as an opportunity to perform highway maintenance that cannot be done when motor vehicles are using the road, such as pothole filling and the replacement of lane liners that will put the road in better condition for next year than it would have been without the shutdown. They also saw it as a unique opportunity for recreationists.

"We all knew this summer was going to be different than any other summer," said Fowler, "but when all of the agencies involved were looking at the plan for Mount Evans and what had to happen, it was decided that we could allow hiking and biking as long as and when people follow health orders: social distancing, wear a mask where necessary. "

If the 14-mile journey from Echo Lake to the summit is too daunting for some, an alternative would be to make Summit Lake your destination. Summit Lake is 9 miles from Echo Lake and is located 12,840 feet in the shadow of the spectacular mountain top cliffs.

Fowler said the presence of maintenance crews should not be an impediment to passengers.

"It is something that we should definitely be cautious about, but … they will be able to move."

Cyclists and hikers should also be warned that there are no services at the Echo Lake Lodge, along the road, or at the summit, so they should bring all the water and other things they will need for high altitude recreation.

"That's important," said Levy, "only in terms of our local search and rescue partners, that people be self-sufficient when they go there."

Cyclists must apply the same rules that they would apply to any other fourteen: leave the summit at noon to avoid afternoon storms, and understand that climbing is an arduous challenge at high altitude. The steep descent is also a challenge, due to road damage.

"There are so many cracks in it, you really have to be vigilant on your way down," Levy said. "If you don't pay attention, you could fall off your bike. It's tough. It's a fun descent, but by the time you're depressed, you're glad you're depressed."

