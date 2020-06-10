Disneyland and other California parks announce reopening dates – Up News Info

Despite a worrying increase in COVID-19 cases, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has established plans for a gradual reopening of the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will begin receiving guests again on July 17.

Disney & # 39; s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel have headed to July 23 for reopening, while the first to reopen will be the Downtown Disney District on July 9.

All dates are subject to pending state and local government approvals.

Disney parks in Shanghai, Florida and elsewhere have reopened as the company begins the arduous process of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. As elsewhere, capacity at California sites will be significantly limited to meet government requirements and promote physical distance.

Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including annual pass holders, to obtain advance reservations for park entry. A Guest Experience Team will be available at all parks and the Downtown Disney District to assist guests with questions about these new policies.

Certain experiences that draw large crowds, such as parades and nightly events, will return at a later date, the company said. The meeting and greeting of the characters will not be temporarily available, but as has happened in other cities, the characters will be in the parks "in new ways to entertain and delight guests," the company said.

