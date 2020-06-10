Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to reopen July 17 with reservation system – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced on Wednesday proposed plans for a gradual reopening of the Disneyland Resort, indicating that the theme parks may open as soon as July 17.

Pending state and local government approvals, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park plan to reopen on July 17.

Additionally, the Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9.

Attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including annual pass holders, to obtain a park entrance reservation in advance.

There will also be a temporary pause in the sale of new tickets and in annual passport sales and renewals.

The Disneyland Resort will reopen with improved health and safety measures. The parades and night shows will return at a later date to large groups.

The meet and greet of the character will be temporarily unavailable.

Plans to support physical distancing, as well as increased cleanup measures, along with a number of other health and safety protocols, will be implemented as part of the gradual reopening of hotels and the Vacation Club.

