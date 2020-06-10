Director 'Taboo' Joins Remake of The Changeling '- Up News Info

Finnish director Anders Engström, whose television credits include Taboo, Hanna and Seeis on board to direct producer Joel B. Michaels " (Terminator Salvation) 1980 supernatural thriller update The challenge.

The film follows a musician who, after the death of his young daughter, returns to his childhood home. After a series of terrifying events, she begins to uncover the mystery of the dead boy who haunts her home along with a terrible family secret. The Tab Murphy script is said to introduce "several new twists and turns."

Cornerstone Films, which first got the title in 2018, will buy the project at the upcoming virtual Cannes market. Uwe Schott and Stefan Arndt of X-Filme (Babylon Berlin) They are also producing with Cornerstone's Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder as executive producers.

The plan is to film the remake in Ireland. Michaels was the original producer on the 1980 movie starring George C. Scott.

Michaels and Cornerstone Films previously worked together on the new version of Suzanne Bier After the wedding, starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Billy Crudup.

Joel B. Michaels commented: "I am delighted to have the unique opportunity to reimagine an updated version of the iconic movie."The challenge that I produced many years ago. It is flattering to know that it proved to have inspired a wave of filmmakers who paid tribute to the original film. I am excited to be working with Anders Engström, who will bring his own contemporary vision to the film. "