Developer warns that damaged view of VR headsets

A software developer has tweeted about how wearing a VR headset for hours a day has damaged his eyesight.

A visit to the opticians left him "concerned about my future use of virtual reality,quot; after a doctor blamed the technology for a problem with his vision.

The glasses should correct the problem, but would normally "only be prescribed for people in their 40s," he tweeted.

The Optometrists Association said it had seen no evidence that VR headsets could cause permanent eye damage.

Oculus, owned by Facebook, states in its manual that one in 4,000 may suffer "dizziness, seizures, eye or muscle contractions." Recommend that users with these symptoms stop using the headphones and consult a doctor.

Doctors have previously warned that virtual reality, which is the computer-generated simulation of a real or imagined environment, can cause eyestrain because the brain is forced to process visual stimuli in a different way than normal.

And users have complained of nausea and dizziness when using the headphones, which are generally dismissed by the way a user perceives the space around them, causing dizziness.

Danny Bittman, who has worked as a virtual reality developer for four years, suggested that it could have affected his eyesight.

"I just had my first visit to the eye doctor in three years. I am now very concerned about my future use of VR. I have a new eye convergence problem that acts as dyslexia. The doctor, owner of a headset, is convinced that my use of VR caused He said "these glasses we generally prescribe to people in their 40s," he tweeted.

He went on to describe the problem: "My eyes pop when I read things like a screen or books. I have always had a small level of this, but now it is intensifying a lot. It is also related to headaches and vertigo."

He said the problem was about "prolonged use,quot; and admitted that he could spend up to six hours a day wearing headphones, divided into 30-minute sessions.

Ceri Smith-Jaynes of the Association of Optometrists told the : "We currently have no reliable evidence that VR headsets cause permanent vision impairment in children or adults. There have been some studies looking at the effects at Short-term use of VR headsets only; these did not reveal impaired vision.

"However, some people experience temporary symptoms such as nausea, irritable, dry eyes, headache, or eyestrain."

But he did have some tips on usage: "If you spend the entire day in VR without interruption, you will need time to readjust to the light and different visual environment of the real world. I would suggest taking five 10 minute breaks every hour, using that time to move around, blink and look out the window, or take a short walk.

"The number of hours of headset use a person can comfortably tolerate will vary depending on their binocular vision state (ask your optometrist) and the task you are doing in virtual reality."

VR headsets have been adapted to help improve eyesight. Start-up GiveVision created a device called SightPlus, which aims to restore the vision of people whose eyesight has hopelessly deteriorated by projecting a real-world video onto the functional part of the retina.

A clinical trial at Moorfields Eye Hospital suggested it improved eyesight in 59 of the 60 participants, and almost half said they would use the device to watch television, read, or go to the theater. The firm is partnering with Sony to develop its next device.