Detroit's 3 favorite places for affordable sandwiches – Up News Info Detroit

Do you feel like sandwiches?

Hoodline topped the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich shops in Detroit, using both Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture out when cravings arise.

1. Avalon International Breads

Topping the list is Avalon International Breads. Located at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown, the bakery, offering sandwiches, coffee and tea and more, is the cheapest and most affordable sandwich place in Detroit, with 4.5 stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for a variety of sandwiches, salads, and other baked goods. Start your day with the Bacon Egg and Cheddar Cheese Biscuit or try the ALT for lunch with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Herb Mayonnaise on Farnsworth Family Farm Toast.

Yelper Al P., who reviewed Avalon International Breads on December 16, wrote, "The best bakery in Detroit."

Michael P. noted, “I went to have a sandwich for breakfast. You need two hands, they are huge. This is a great place to make breakfast sandwiches.

2. Detroit Institute of Bagels

Next up is the Corktown Detroit Institute of Bagels, located at 1236 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp, the place to rate bagels, coffee, tea, and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget option .

This bagel shop offers breakfast sandwiches and other favorite deli on homemade bagels. Choose a bacon, egg, and cheese, or opt for ham and cheddar cheese on a bagel with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

We are looking for more about the Detroit Institute of Bagels.

"Bagels, Sandwiches, Coffee, Catering," notes on Yelp in the section that highlights specialties.

3. Detroit 75 Kitchen

Detroit 75 Kitchen, located at 4800 W. Fort St., is another top pick, with Yelpers offering the inexpensive food truck and the traditional American place, offering sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews.

We are looking for more about Detroit 75 Kitchen.

"When Detroit 75 Kitchen started, what mattered most to us was making quality artisan sandwiches and foods that appeal to people from all over Southwest Detroit," says the business in the history section of its Yelp profile. “Our goal was simple, and Chef Mike knew everything about the food he wanted to create. When we launched in 2014, we were named the best Detroit food truck by Local 4 and Best Business Detroit. "

Are you curious to know who is behind the business?

"Chef Mike Nassar aims to offer delicious recipes to foodies seeking satisfaction," according to the bio section of the company's Yelp profile. “Fresh, locally sourced, fresh ingredients from sustainable sources, combined with modern and innovative recipes, are the most delicious dishes the streets of Detroit have to offer. Formerly a restaurant owner, Chef Mike wanted to blur the lines between brick and mortar and the food truck scene. "

In addition, we discovered this about the company's signature items: "Catering Private Events Craft Sandwiches Chicken Shawarma BBQ Chicken Egg Rolls 3rd Street Detroit Philly Garlic Cilantro Fries BBQ Beef Sub," notes on Yelp in the section highlighting the specialties.

This story was automatically created using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.