Detroit Tigers draft pick opportunity Chance to accelerate rebuilding

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Tigers are rebuilding around an impressive group of minor league pitchers.

Now, it might be time to add a star prospect to the mix.

Whether it's Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson or someone else, Detroit has a chance to add another standout potential when making the No. 1 pick in Wednesday night's draft. Although the Tigers have been vague about their intentions, this is an opportunity to add a young position player to an organization that has done a better job lately to stock up on pitching prospects.

"You have to get the best guy, that's number one," Scott Pleis, Detroit's director of amateur exploration, said recently. "And hopefully it also meets your needs, and then everyone is happy."

This year, the best guy may be Torkelson, who mlb.com ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the draft. Second on that list is Austin Martin of Vanderbilt, another position player. Texas A,amp;M pitcher Asa Lacy is No. 3.

Torkelson, a junior first baseman, has hit 54 home runs in 129 career games in the State of Arizona. In a conference call with journalists Tuesday, CEO Al Ávila was asked directly if the Tigers planned to elect Torkelson. Not surprisingly, the GM was shy in his response.

"It is a question that we cannot answer today," said Ávila.

It is the second time in three years that Detroit has chosen first. The Tigers took right-hander Casey Mize with the top pick in 2018, and he's one of the few highly-touted minor league pitchers in his system. Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal have also achieved good recognition. If a season is played this year, any one of them could end up in the majors at some point.

Riley Greene, the best potential Detroit player according to mlb.com, is 19 years old and has not yet played above Class A.

"Obviously, there have been a lot of conversations and the need for a bat and stuff like that. We have a lot of really good arms and we knock on wood, they all keep it up," Pleis said. "It's kind of difficult when you're taking these guys because if you start thinking about More need than anything else, you're going to move on to a guy who could be a lot better. "You have to be very careful when you do it."

For the past 15 years, Tampa Bay, Washington and Houston have also had the No. 1 overall pick multiple times over a three-year period. Tampa Bay and Washington took a pitcher and a position player with their two No. 1 picks. Houston had the first pick three years in a row, recruiting a position player and two pitchers.

This year's best choice may be Detroit's best chance to accelerate its rebuilding. The Tigers have already traded some of their most valuable players in recent seasons. They still have Miguel Cabrera, but his big contract and decreased production make it difficult to move.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd showed promise last year and could bring some young players back into a deal at some point, but it appears to be on the rise as if the draft is where Detroit will need to advance if he wants to add more good prospects soon.

The coronavirus disrupted the 2020 season for both colleges and high schools, so prospects haven't had as many opportunities this year to help or hurt their preliminary prospects. The lack of games in recent months has made preparing for this draft different, but that's a problem that all teams have to deal with.

The Tigers simply have more at stake, choosing No. 1, and they also have more to lose if the player's development at the minor league level slows down due to the virus.

"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the coronavirus is a kind of monkey wrench in the plans." It is a small setback, and we will see how it affects it in the coming years, "Ávila said." But right now, it is an exciting time to be a Detroit tiger. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

