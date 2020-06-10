Destiny 3 may never exist; To that end, the series will erase the content of the previous campaign.

After revealing the next regularly scheduled Destiny 2 Expansion pack, released on September 22, the creators of the game at Bungie took advantage of Tuesday's opportunity to describe a three-year plan for the series. On the eve of a new generation of consoles, fans might have expected jokes for a new next-gen sequel. Bungie left these questions conclusively: "We don't think a sequel is the right direction for the game."

Instead, Destiny 2 it will persist for the foreseeable future as a crossover console product, upgraded to run at higher resolutions (up to 4K) and higher frame rates (60 fps) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and designed to transfer all purchases and progress from older systems to newer ones. At press time, Bungie has only confirmed that purchases on PlayStation 4 will carry over to PS5, while purchases made for the Xbox family of consoles will support "smart delivery,quot; to automatically transfer to XSX. And if you jump to a newer console and still have friends on the older one, they can continue to pair up (like XB1 and XSX, or PS4 and PS5; Destiny 2 It doesn't support cross-platform gaming just yet, but Bungie has finally hinted that this may change as early as 2021.)

However, Bungie has not yet clarified whether cross save progress, rights and purchases all move cleanly to the latest generation consoles. Do you want to bring your PS4 purchases and content to Xbox Series X? Or did you pay for content on PC or Stadia and want to continue with the Beyond the light expansion content on PlayStation 5? Cross-save has worked this way in the past, but Bungie has yet to clarify whether a new generation of consoles will work this way.

In the vault

Bungie was more forthcoming about an amazing plan to modernize the game as we know it, which is called Destiny Content Vault (DCV). Henceforth, each important Destiny 2 content update will cycle through old content (included Destination 1 locations and raids) again in Destiny 2… and will remove existing content, including campaign missions.

<img alt = "Driving today's point home, Bungie released this preview of the future Destiny 2 map, complete with oldest destinations completely removed. "src =" https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/destiny-new-map-980×551.jpg "width =" 980 "height =" 551″/>

DCV's first rotation will erase a whopping four destinations, and its campaign content, from Destiny 2 client, both individually and cooperatively: Io, Titan, Mercury and Mars. This move will effectively destroy the existing campaign progression track for the base game and its Curse of Osiris and Warmind expansions; Coincidentally, this is the content used to provoke new players to try out the game in last year's free transition. (Bungie has hinted that the removed content will also return in future updates.) Since the game functions as a live product, its original forms will not exist in any "offline,quot; mode for new players to access and catch up on the series & # 39; plot. Destiny 2The September cleanup will also eliminate Leviathan's foray.

Bungie's consolation for fans of old content is the return of Destination 1The Cosmodrome will begin in September, although it will be launched on a limited basis at that time; your strikes and other content or zones will not appear in Destiny 2 until later in the 13th "season,quot; of the game. In September, Cosmodrome will include a campaign route "to expand Guardian's new origin story to the world of Destination"

Bungie's explanation for this change is the player metric. As an example, only 0.3 percent of all recently connected players accessed Warmind's campaign content, even though that content represents 5 percent of the game's installable size, the Bungie announcement claims. The ad goes on to say that Destiny 2The game's extensive client, which currently exceeds 100GB, takes too long for Bungie to reliably patch, test, and update. As the game grows, the number of moving pieces involved in driving an update takes days, not hours, the study says. (Bungie has made such points in the past, and those statements made us wonder if anything else was to blame.)

The content that Bungie wants to send to DCV "is no longer relevant, and can no longer be relevant, as we evolve the world and introduce new experiences that will take center stage." The study continues down this rhetorical path saying, "Keeping that content in perpetuity slows down our ability to update the game with new experiences, reduces our ability to innovate, and delays our reaction to community feedback." Which makes us wonder: why not, uh, just archive much older content so fans can keep accessing it, and then do a sequel from scratch?

Bungie seems to regret having done that with his jump D1 to D2, although:

We leave everything behind Destination 1The content and many of the features that the players loved. Now we believe it was a mistake to create a situation that fractured the community, reset player progress, and reset player experience so that it took us a full year to recover and repair. It is an error that we do not want to repeat making a Destination 3.

Bungie's update doesn't mention how D2 dodged the idea of ​​player progression from D1 causing its plot to destroy the original game in its entirety. Why worry about progress if all your favorite weapons don't exist anymore? We'd like to think that Bungie could implement a wiser way to move on to a sequel many years later, but the studio is clearly not optimistic about testing that route. When the developer took control of the Activision series in early 2019, journalists like Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reclaimed Bungie wanted to avoid fracturing his player base with continuous sequel releases.

Developer metrics can very well be confirmed, in terms of maintenance D2The most interested gamers seeded new, high-level content instead of dealing with the vast amount of barely used campaign content from yesteryear (and it may mean that last year's F2P transition did not entice new players to try out content from oldest campaign after all). We wonder how long this MMO-ization of D2Global content is rounded out with the destruction of the oldest destinations (perhaps because of the plot) and ultimately makes fans demand the launch of a vanilla client. Such development would make an alliance with Blizzard-Activision more lucrative, but unfortunately.