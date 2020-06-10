Deputy wounded in shooting in Paso Robles; Intense search in the center of Active Shooter – Up News Info San Francisco

PASO ROBLES (Up News Info SF) – A San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy was shot early Wednesday, an intense search for the gunman was underway and residents living near the center were ordered to shelter-in-place, authorities said.

CCO affiliate KCOY said a violent altercation occurred around 3:15 a.m., after they were shot at the Paso Robles police station on 10th St. An agent was being treated for injuries. The officer was in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Local authorities prompted Tweeter to warn residents: “Active Shooter in downtown Paso Robles. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone in downtown Paso Robles to shelter in place at this time. This is an active situation. "

Urgent: active shooter situation in Paso Robles.

Looking for a gunman who shot at the Paso Robles police this morning.

MPs and CHP responded to the incident.

A deputy shot. It is in serious but stable condition.

If you are near the center of Paso Robles, you are asked to take shelter instead. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR – SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

Dozens of Paso Robles law enforcement officers and other outside agencies were in the city center. Authorities said they believed he was a lone gunman.

