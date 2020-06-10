Denver drops all curfew violation charges against protesters

The Denver city attorney's office will dismiss the 320 criminal cases against those arrested for violating the emergency curfew imposed by Mayor Michael Hancock as protests increased across the city, authorities said.

"We recognize the profound value of peaceful protests, especially now. We are ruling out curfew violations as part of a restorative and not a punitive approach outside of the court system, ”City Attorney Kristin Bronson said in a statement. "While I hope there will never be a future need for another curfew in Denver if it is ever imposed, under any circumstances, it will be important for our residents to take it seriously and abide by it."

The city will also host a public forum for those accused of discussing recent protests with police and others, according to the statement. The dates for that forum will be announced soon.

During protests near the Capitol and downtown following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, protesters were also arrested on suspicion of damaging property, robbery, and assault. The officers, in turn, used tear gas, peppercorns, and foam bullets against protesters, bystanders, and journalists.

