Defendant MH17 can't claim combatant immunity, hey Dutch court

Four men accused of murder for shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight 17 Fighters' immunity cannot be claimed in eastern Ukraine, a Dutch court has heard.

He told the district court in The Hague on Wednesday that the four are therefore criminally responsible for the murder of the 298 on board, including 38 who called Australia home.

"Under Dutch criminal law, shooting down planes and killing people is not allowed, regardless of whether they are civilians or the military," said Ferdinandusse.

"In those cases, the crimes qualify as murder and shooting down a plane that causes death."

Australians died in the MH17 accident.

Investigators walk through the rubble at the MH17 crash site near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine. (AP / Dmitry Lovetsky, File) (AP / AAP)

The prosecution explained that the combatants had to complete five tests to claim the immunity of the combatants under the Geneva Convention.

They must demonstrate that they fought for a state in an international conflict, were under the command structure of a state, were subject to a military disciplinary system in line with humanitarian law, distinguished themselves from civilians, and acted in accordance with humanitarian law. .

Ferdinandusse says the four accused by groups that inflicted "a kingdom of intimidation and terror,quot; in eastern Ukraine, including extrajudicial killings of civilians.

"His group used illegal violence that is prohibited by the laws of war. For that reason alone they do not qualify for immunity," he told the court.

The prosecution said that the four defendants had consistently denied fighting for Russia, despite providing them with fighters, weapons and logistical support during the conflict.

Russia has also denied that there is an international armed conflict in Ukraine, that it was involved and that separatists are under its command or act on its behalf.

But Ferdinandusse left the door open for Pulatov to claim that he was acting for Russia, which is unlikely because it would directly implicate the Russian government in the MH17 disaster.

The four suspects in the shooting down of MH17. (AAP)

"The first and most important question that Pulatov must answer if he wants to claim the immunity of the combatants is whether or not in July 2014 he was part of the Russian armed forces," he said.

"If Pulatov has read the case file and also carried out additional investigations to discover that he was part of the Russian armed forces in 2014, he will probably be the first person in the world who only years later discovered that he really was part of an Army .