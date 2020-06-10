Dee Nguyen of Challenge checks in at Mental Health Complex

Dee Nguyen is seeking help with her mental health after her offensive comments on social media and MTV's ties to her, a representative from Challenge contestant confirmed exclusively to E! News.
"Dee is currently in a mental health awareness spa in an undisclosed location with caregivers, dealing with everything that happened to the most recent events," her representative said in a statement. "Right now, he's focusing on improving his well-being and what's next."
On Sunday, The challenge: total madness contestant Bayleigh Dayton spoke out against Nugyen in a recent tweet and Instagram post that Nguyen posted about the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Dayton's screenshots, Nguyen tweeted, "I don't know why some of you think I'm anti BLM. I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity." On Instagram, a reviewer called his #blackouttuesday square post, writing "READ THE – WORK ROOM. All he posted was a black square and he followed his day and posted his lame thirst traps. Wake up! People are dying. Smh " According to Dayton's screenshots, Nguyen replied, "People die every day. You don't even know me or what I do. I suggest you wake up and get up from social media."
Nguyen then issued an apology that same day. "I regret the callous tweet I posted earlier. I was defensive and I wasn't speaking from my heart," he wrote in the deleted tweet. "But there is no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy (Christopher Williams) – who are my castmates and deserve my respect and compassion. BLM for me every day. I'm trying to do the best I can with what's currently accessible to me. "
However, on Monday, MTV & # 39; s The challenge confirmed that they had severed ties with Nguyen in a statement issued on Twitter. "As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," the statement read. "Out of respect for our Challengers, we will broadcast our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and support those who speak out against injustice."
Early Tuesday morning, Nguyen shared a second apology that has since been removed, in which he also said he is "moving away from social media,quot; to focus on his mental health.
"The last 24 hours have made me realize (sic) what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to my colleagues whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive comments," said the statement. . "Let me clarify that I am a POC who cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I am moving away from social media to focus on my well-being and mental health. This is not goodbye, it is a moment, we will see each other again. To my fans, thank you for believing in me and for your support. It is helpful. I see you all and remember your stories. Stay strong and safe, my friends. "
Later Tuesday, castmate Wes Bergmann talked about how it played a role to take Nguyen to a "mental health shelter,quot;.
"What Dee did was absurd, callous and wrong. But most of all, it was ignorant." Bergmann wrote. "Dee was basically my daughter. I made the decision to ask her to leave in less than an hour. This public decision is what the world needed and deserved. But it doesn't stop my mourning. Then I preceded a 24-hour road." to find a place for her. His mental health by this time had deteriorated to a level where staying in a hotel alone would have been the most dangerous option of all. An international flight from Missouri in the afternoon of a pandemic is non-existent. And none of the above keeps her safe, cures or educates her. "
He went on to explain: "I required third-party advice to make sure I was making the move safer and more legal. It required talking to a doctor, a hotline, a CEO, and a lawyer. What was happening was far beyond my experience and much at stake: everything from the continued drive of a movement I strongly believe in, to a literal human life. All this time we were able to sit down with her and educate her about her mistakes. Systemic racism cannot be explained overnight, but I tried and made all the progress that could be expected in this short period of time. This growth will continue where it was transplanted. "
"Yesterday we successfully landed her in what I will refer to as a mental health shelter," he described. "We have gotten daily psychotherapy sessions in an effort to essentially build him an outpatient care program for when he finally leaves. At the moment it is unknown where he will go, and it is not the current priority, but my best guess is (his native) Australia. I couldn't have done more, faster. Now that I can breathe, give me time and privacy to mourn for everyone affected for the past 48 hours. "
MTV
Meanwhile, Nguyen has issued a new third apology, telling E! News: "I want to sincerely apologize to my fellow cast members, the Bunin-Murray production team, and MTV staff for my choice of words and actions at the most recent events. What was said was not intentional or detrimental in any way. issue. It was an instinctive reaction and it's certainly not what I feel or what I mean. "
The reality star added: "I would love to get it back. But it's out there and making it clear. Racial intolerance is intolerable and unacceptable. Having had to deal with racism all my life, ironically through it all, there is. I have a warm feeling with the fact that humans stand together to shout unacceptable comments and behaviors that in the past were rarely called. Again, we're shown that you can judge in a second on all social media platforms. "
Nguyen also shared a statement from his management agency, BLVK, which stated its support for the famous client. "At this time, our team kindly wanted to say that we strongly stand behind our fellow MTV customer Dee Nguyen. We respectfully ask your establishment or business organization to allow our team to conduct an internal review as this situation unfolds." the statement began.
"Our team is as shocked as you can imagine and would like to affirm that BLVK does not tolerate any form of racism. We also have the obligation and duty of our clients to ensure that their voices are heard and if any of them has made a mistake, It allowed them the opportunity to fix or clarify it, "the statement continued. "We are working on this as we speak and asking for a little patience before making any other decisions."