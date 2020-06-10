Dee Nguyen of Challenge checks in at Mental Health Complex

"The last 24 hours have made me realize (sic) what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to my colleagues whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive comments," said the statement. . "Let me clarify that I am a POC who cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I am moving away from social media to focus on my well-being and mental health. This is not goodbye, it is a moment, we will see each other again. To my fans, thank you for believing in me and for your support. It is helpful. I see you all and remember your stories. Stay strong and safe, my friends. "

Later Tuesday, castmate Wes Bergmann talked about how it played a role to take Nguyen to a "mental health shelter,quot;.

"What Dee did was absurd, callous and wrong. But most of all, it was ignorant." Bergmann wrote. "Dee was basically my daughter. I made the decision to ask her to leave in less than an hour. This public decision is what the world needed and deserved. But it doesn't stop my mourning. Then I preceded a 24-hour road." to find a place for her. His mental health by this time had deteriorated to a level where staying in a hotel alone would have been the most dangerous option of all. An international flight from Missouri in the afternoon of a pandemic is non-existent. And none of the above keeps her safe, cures or educates her. "

He went on to explain: "I required third-party advice to make sure I was making the move safer and more legal. It required talking to a doctor, a hotline, a CEO, and a lawyer. What was happening was far beyond my experience and much at stake: everything from the continued drive of a movement I strongly believe in, to a literal human life. All this time we were able to sit down with her and educate her about her mistakes. Systemic racism cannot be explained overnight, but I tried and made all the progress that could be expected in this short period of time. This growth will continue where it was transplanted. "

"Yesterday we successfully landed her in what I will refer to as a mental health shelter," he described. "We have gotten daily psychotherapy sessions in an effort to essentially build him an outpatient care program for when he finally leaves. At the moment it is unknown where he will go, and it is not the current priority, but my best guess is (his native) Australia. I couldn't have done more, faster. Now that I can breathe, give me time and privacy to mourn for everyone affected for the past 48 hours. "